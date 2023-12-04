Who is ‘The Golden Bachelor’ winner Theresa Nist’s celebrity crush?

Beginning on September 28, the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor finally came to a close on November 30, and ending her journey with a ring on her finger, it looks like 70-year-old Theresa Nist was the lucky lady!

After losing his wife and high school sweetheart to illness after being married for 43 years, 72-year-old Gerry Turner embarked on his second chance (or maybe his third chance?) at finding love as the lead of The Golden Bachelor, coining the phrase, “It’s never too late to fall in love again.” Sending wonderful women home week after week — from Leslie Fhima ,to Faith Martin, to Ellen , and beyond.

Theresa, a financial services professional from New Jersey, was ultimately the perfect match for Gerry, a restaurant owner from Indiana, with the latter popping the question during the tear-jerking finale.

While Gerry Turner stole her heart during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Theresa Nist admitted to Bachelor Nation during a cheeky game of 20 questions that another man caught her eye long before Gerry did. Keep scrolling to find out who…

Image via ABC

While she might not know him personally, Theresa admitted that Iron Man himself is her number one celebrity crush, and we seriously could not agree more — he is truly every woman’s dream man!

She gushed, “My celebrity crush is Robert Downey Jr. He is so open, warm, charming, funny, fearless, deep, smart, and nice, but with an edge. Plus, he came back from a very dark place, and seriously, he’s Iron Man!”

While her fiancé might not be Robert Downey Jr., Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner are still #RelationshipGoals nonetheless.

Fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream the entirety of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu, as well as mark their calendars for The Golden Wedding, airing on January 4 from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC (with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus). It is sure to be an evening to remember!