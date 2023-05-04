Who plays Queen Charlotte in ‘Bridgerton’ and what else have we seen her in?

It’s no question that a great many people were looking forward to May 4, aka Star Wars Day, for obvious reasons, but it’s not just the fans of George Lucas’ celebrated sci-fi franchise that had the date marked on their calendars. Indeed, Bridgerton fans had quite a bit to look forward to in their own right given today’s release of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, a limited series and prequel to the beloved Netflix show.

As the title suggests, Queen Charlotte follows the early days of Queen Charlotte, a fictionalized version of the real-life Great Britain/Ireland queen Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, and who plays a prominent role in the mainline Bridgerton series.

Guyanese-British actress Golda Rosheuvel portrays the character in Bridgerton and will reprise the role in the upcoming limited series. And while India Amarteifio looks to mainly steal the show as the young Queen Charlotte, Rosheuvel surely won’t be relenting her scene-stealing tendencies that so many Bridgerton fans have fallen in love with.

She may be a familiar face as far as Bridgerton goes, but where else have we seen Rosheuvel?

What else has Golda Rosheuvel been in?

Image via Netflix

Rosheuvel’s name is perhaps a much more familiar one for those with an interest in the stage. Having been working as an actor since 2000, the actress’ theater credits include Porgy and Bess, Macbeth, The Winter’s Tale, Romeo and Juliet, Angels in America, Bad Girls: The Musical, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

She also portrayed a gay version of Othello in a 2018 production of Othello, a role that Rosheuvel, a lesbian herself, openly expressed her love for, once telling the Liverpool Queer Collective “It’s amazing to be a Black gay actress playing a gay role.”

As for her non-Bridgerton screen work, Rosheuvel has loaned her talents to a variety of high-profile British television shows, including EastEnders, Coronation Street, and Luther, the latter of which recently received a continuation on Netflix in the form of the film Luther: The Fallen Sun. Rosheuvel, having only appeared in one episode of the original series, does not appear in the film.

Rosheuvel also had a small role in Denis Villeneuve’s 2021 sci-fi epic Dune, where she portrayed Shadout Mapes, a Fremen woman working under House Atreides as a housekeeper. At the time of writing, she doesn’t appear to be returning for Dune: Part Two, which is due in theaters on Nov. 3.