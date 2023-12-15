Why did Christopher Eccleston leave ‘Doctor Who?’

And, more importantly, why does it look like he'll never come back?

Doctors may regenerate, but no one’s ever really gone on Doctor Who thanks to the gift of time travel. As the show’s 60th-anniversary celebrations made abundantly clear, old favorites can return in the most unexpected of ways in the Whoniverse.

And yet, while David Tennant can hardly stay away from Gallifrey since leaving in 2010 – he’s featured in the 50th anniversary in 2013 and a trio of specials in 2023, and many Big Finish audio adventures — his direct predecessor in the role seems unlikely to ever willingly step back into the TARDIS. Namely, Christopher Eccleston, whose acrimonious split from the show’s creatives and the BBC is one of the Who fandom’s most oft-debated mysteries.

For those who need a reminder, Eccleston played the Ninth Doctor for 2005’s first season of the revived series. Although he was “fantastic,” as his own character would say, in the role and was instrumental in relaunching the universe after 16 years off the air, he quit the job after just 13 episodes. But why?

Christopher Eccleston will never return to Doctor Who unless his four conditions are met

Photo via BBC

In the wake of Tennant’s return to the show, alongside showrunner Russell T. Davies — who hired him in the first place — Eccleston was naturally asked if he would ever follow suit and come back during a panel at the For The Love of Sci-Fi convention in December 2023. Unfortunately, the answer he gave was probably not one the hopeful host who asked the question was expecting:

“Sack Russell T. Davies, sack [executive producers] Jane Tranter, sack Phil Collinson, sack Julie Gardner, and I’ll come back. So, can you arrange that?”

When asked if, given his strong feelings, he has any problems being so closely associated with the character of the Doctor, Eccleston explained that his passion for the role is unrelated to his problems with those behind the scenes. He explained:

“Not at all. I love being associated with the character; I just don’t like being associated with those people and the politics that went on in the first series. The first series was a mess, and it wasn’t to do with me or Billie [Piper]. It was to do with the people who were supposed to make it, and it was a mess.”

Although he didn’t go into specifics on his issues with Davies and the executive producers, Eccleston did elaborate on why he didn’t get along with the BBC, admitting he’s “not very good at handling” corporate politics. As he put it:

“The BBC were like, ‘We’re going to keep a big distance from this.’ And then, as soon as it was a success, they were all up close, going, ‘I was responsible for that…’ They wouldn’t come anywhere near us, and then they jump on the bandwagon. Those kind of politics, I’m not very good at handling. I can’t swallow that sh*t.”

As for his beef with Davies and co., Doctor Who fan detectives have long believed that the issues stem from production on the first block of episodes on season 1. Rumors claim that director Keith Boak was “neglectful” towards the cast and crew and, in particular, did not meet proper safety precautions during the filming of a stunt involving a burning sofa being pushed out of a window, resulting in hazardous circumstances on set.

It’s believed that, as they were on top of the totem pole, Eccleston laid the blame for the mismanagement at the EPs’ doors. It should be stressed, though, that the actor has never publicly discussed this alleged incident himself.

In short, Tennant’s bound to make a third Doctor Who return one of these days, but those Ninth Doctor loyalists out there should probably be prepared for a permanent parting of the ways.