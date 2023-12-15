All 21st century ‘Doctor Who’ seasons, ranked worst to best

Since its resurrection in 2005, Doctor Who has gone on to become an international sensation, but if we were to pick our favorite seasons of the so-called “NuWho,” which ones are at the top of the list?

We can divide the ongoing run into three chapters. The first was spearheaded by Russell T. Davies from 2005 to 2010, and consisted of the Ninth and Tenth incarnations of the titular character, portrayed by Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant.

Steven Moffat picked up the mantle in 2010 and was showrunner from 2010 to 2017, telling the tale of the Eleventh and the Twelfth Doctors through Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi.

Chris Chibnall then inherited the TARDIS keys from Moffat and ran the show from 2017 to 2022, presiding over the tenure of the first female Doctor in history in the form of Jodie Whittaker.

Now it’s back to Russell T. Davies for Ncuti Gatwa’s Fifteenth Doctor.

All in all, there have been 13 seasons of varying lengths in modern Doctor Who history, so let’s rank them from worst to best.

13. Series 13 (2021)

Chris Chibnall’s last Doctor Who run, referred to as “The Flux,” was inarguably the worst of the modern series, with a narrative that was in shambles from the get-go and ended in an unsatisfying manner with dozens of unanswered questions.

12. Series 12 (2020)

Series 12 featured the infamous “Timeless Child” twist, which not only undermined almost 60 years of established lore but also William Hartnell’s status as the First Doctor. Suffice it to say, almost every Whovian hated the revelation, and we wouldn’t be surprised if returning showrunner Russell T. Davies decided to retcon it at some point in the future.

11. Series 11 (2018)

The biggest problem with Chibnall and Jodie Whittaker’s first season was a bland story arc that lacked a clear vision. This mostly consisted of independent adventures across the universe, but they all started to blend after a while into a forgettable jumble of time-travel shenanigans.

10. Series 1 (2005)

The first season of Modern Who that came out in 2005 may not have been perfect, but it had enough of a pull to rekindle interest in the series. I’m almost loath to put it here, so know that it’s not because of anything wrong with Eccleston’s short-lived tenure, but the sheer brilliance of the rest of the series.

9. Series 10 (2017)

Moffat’s last season in 2017 entertained several brilliant outings, but it came off as rushed, especially Capaldi’s final act as the Twelfth Doctor. Still, I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve rewatched “Extremis” or “The Doctor Falls.”

8. Series 3 (2007)

The Master’s return after years of absence is a perfect execution of suspense and surprise, turning the third renewal series into one of the most memorable Doctor Who stories to date. And the episode “Blink” is also in this run. Need I say more?

7. Series 4 (2008)

Series 4 was the culmination of years of planning by Russell T. Davies to bring every character and their stories together for a crossover. During the week preceding the season finale, Doctor Who was essentially the talk of the town, and I’ll never forget the anticipation I felt counting down the hours and the days until “Journey’s End.”

6. Series 8 (2014)

Season 8’s narrative was all over the place, and the fact didn’t do Peter Capaldi’s first run as the Twelfth Doctor any favors, but there’s something compelling about some of those stories. I mean, who could rightly claim that “Listen” isn’t one of the best Doctor Who episodes in history?

5. Series 6 (2011)

Season 6 saw the payoff of a twist that Moffat had been building since the days he was a mere writer on the show. We finally learn the truth about River Song, while also bearing witness to one of the most in-depth character studies of the Doctor himself.

4. Series 7 (2012)

If Moffat’s first season was a fairy tale, and his second season an American television show, then season 7 is essentially a movie split into 13 different parts. This also culminated in the epic “Day of the Doctor” anniversary special, which remains the most memorable Doctor Who episode, even after a decade.

3. Series 2 (2006)

Being a member of the younger generation myself, I became a Doctor Who fan with the modern series, but it wasn’t until the second season, starring David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor and Billie Piper as his companion Rose, that I fell in love with the show. This was an instant classic, and most Whovians would agree that the chemistry between Tennant and Piper is still unparalleled.

2. Series 5 (2010)

Moffat got it right when he said that Doctor Who is essentially a fairy tale. And no season or story arc drives that point home quite as hard as the fifth chapter does. This was Matt Smith’s first run as the Eleventh Doctor, and still, it remains one of the show’s best outings.

1. Series 9 (2015)

Whatever you may feel about the controversial ending to season 9, we can’t deny that its two-parters were among the best in the entire series. This was Doctor Who at its finest, with every element from the crew to the script to the actors being poised and aimed at the perfect vision of what the show could be.