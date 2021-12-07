Will ‘Daredevil’ star Deborah Ann Woll return to the MCU?

Daredevil fever is spreading through the Marvel fandom right now, as we’re on the cusp of two fan-favorites from the much-missed Netflix series returning to the MCU. Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and everyone’s convinced Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin is Echo’s mysterious uncle on Hawkeye. The hero and the villain of Hell’s Kitchen are on their way, then, but will someone else from the Man Without Fear’s show be joining them?

D’Onofrio recently championed the return of Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page on social media, praising the former True Blood star for the “depth” she brought to playing “an incredible Marvel character”. Given how the Wilson Fisk actor had fun teasing fans about his and Cox’s comebacks on Twitter of late, could D’Onofrio be hinting that Woll is on her way back to the MCU as well?

DD season three ended on a big change to the status quo, as Nelson and Murdock was about to become Nelson, Murdock, and Page, with Karen electing to become a full partner in Matt and Foggy’s lawfirm. Sadly, we never got to see this play out due to Netflix pulling the plug on the show. But if Matt is back in the MCU, then his best friends and associates, Karen and Foggy Nelson (Elden Hensen), should theoretically be returning alongside him.

Alternatively, Woll herself has had some ideas about how Karen could factor into Marvel’s plans separate from Matt. “Karen could work for the Avengers and stuff,” the actress pitched during a convention appearance last month. “I go out and get information and bring it back. I could be an investigator for hire for S.H.I.E.L.D. going undercover.” Sounds good to us.

Cox and D’Onofrio are clearly back due to popular demand, but most fans would tell you they want the show’s supporting cast to return alongside them. We’re unlikely to see Deborah Ann Woll in either No Way Home or Hawkeye, but maybe there’s room for her in the Echo spinoff series, or even the Daredevil revival we keep hearing about.