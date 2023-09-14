Will Justin Roiland return to ‘Rick and Morty’?

Once a figurehead of adult animation and geek culture, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is now more akin to a PR pariah. His reputation first came crashing down when he was charged, in Jan. 2023, with domestic battery and false imprisonment. The charges were later dismissed for lack of evidence, but the comedian came back under fire following a Sept. 2023 report detailing his many problematic interactions with young fans, some as young as 16.

Is Justin Roiland coming back to Rick and Morty?

Image via Adult Swim

Adult Swim announced Jan. 24, 2023, that it was parting ways with influential writer and Rick and Morty co-creator Roiland. A statement released by the Cartoon Network brand indicated Roiland, who was also the voice of the show’s two protagonists and title characters, would be recast since the show was set to return for a seventh season.

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

The separation came on the heels of accusations against Roiland of domestic abuse, as well as questionable sexual conduct and comments. When the charges brought against Roiland were dismissed in March, the writer stated that he was “determined to move forward and focus both on [his] creative projects and restoring [his] good name.” He also took a dig at those who believed the allegations, saying he was “disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts.”

As of Sept., Adult Swim hasn’t backtracked on its decision to sever ties with Roiland, which we’re not expecting will change considering the new allegations from 11 different women shared in a report by NBC News.

Has Adult Swim announced Justin Roiland’s replacement in Rick and Morty?

Image via Adult Swim

Despite announcing that Rick and Morty would continue on to a seventh season without its co-creator and lead voice actor, Adult Swim has not revealed who will step in to voice the two leads when the season premieres Oct. 15.

According to Variety, Executive Producer Steven Levy said in July they were “closing in on the end of [their] process of the recast,” promising fans the result would not disappoint. He also confirmed the chosen replacements would be “sound-alikes.” Roiland’s other show, Hulu’s Solar Opposites, where he voiced the protagonist Korvo, approached the situation with a sense of humor, tapping Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens to take over, and having the characters in-world say that the moody Shlorpian had been struck by “voice fixing ray.”