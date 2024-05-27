Will there be ‘Chicago P.D.’ season 12?

To the utter disappointment of ardent fans, the 11th season of NBC’s hit police procedural drama Chicago P.D. was cut short to 13 episodes due to the 2023 industry strikes. But as the season wraps up, fans hope the series plans to return with a longer run.

Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead’s Chicago Fire spin-off, Chicago P.D., has masterfully taken the helm of the Chicago franchise forward. The series first premiered in Jan. 2014 as a mid-season replacement on NBC and recently celebrated its decade-long run with the screening of its 11th season on Jan. 17, 2024. It follows the Chicago Police Department’s 21st District Intelligence Unit and uniformed patrol officers led by Detective Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

Though each episode typically features a self-contained case or investigation handled by the Intelligence Unit, the overarching stories and character arcs span numerous episodes or seasons. The 11th season begins months after Callum shot Officer Adam Ruzek. Thankfully, our beloved officer made it out alive despite being left bleeding by Samantha. He also returns to Intelligence following his rehabilitation in episode 3.

Chicago P.D. season 11 recap

Chicago P.D. Season 11 added new layers of tension and complexity to the ongoing narrative. Sergeant Hank Voight’s Intelligence Unit launches risky investigations at the beginning of the season. Known names like Hailey Upton, Kevin Atwater, and Kim Burgess are on Voight’s squad, and they’re all juggling personal and work-related issues.

Detective Dante Torres gets entangled in a risky undercover operation that culminates in a convoluted scenario involving a drug lord and his spouse, Gloria, who eventually murders her husband while remaining in Chicago. Meanwhile, Voight relinquishes his position to investigate a lead on a cold case, leaving Upton in command. This shift brings to light Upton’s troubles, especially with Detective Josephine Petrovic, a new coworker who suffers from alcoholism.

As Upton covers for Petrovic while attempting to solve a cold case involving a missing girl, which is connected to Petrovic’s troubled history, their friendship lends depth to the plot. Meanwhile, a serial killer targets weak people in one of the season’s main plots, which becomes personal for Voight and Upton. The shocking surprise that comes from the killer’s disguise as a police officer strains the team to the breaking point.

In the final bits of the season, the serial killer kidnaps Voight, sparking a dramatic Intelligence Unit rescue mission. Viewers are left on edge by the season finale, which aired on May 22, as Voight’s future is in jeopardy and Upton must make important decisions. Will they be able to save Voight and catch the serial killer? The question remains for the next season to answer.

Chicago P.D. season 12 has been confirmed

Screenshot via NBC

Chicago P.D. has been a staple in NBC’s lineup since its debut in 2014. The series has turned in robust viewership and maintained strong ratings throughout its seasons. Despite competition from other network dramas, it remains the most beloved police procedural show on TV currently. Given its popularity, a 12th season of Chicago P.D. was inevitable.

Of course, the show’s dedicated fanbase cannot rest without knowing what happens to Voight. So, NBC had no choice but to renew the series for another season. The confirmation came a month before season 11 finished airing. On March 21, NBC renewed all three One Chicago series—Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. — for the 2024-25 season. All three shows are currently on top of NBC’s viewership numbers, with P.D. averaging 12.0 million viewers.

Screenshot via NBC

Chicago P.D. season 12 will return to NBC this fall 2024 in its usual slot on Wednesdays at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) and 9:00 pm Central Time (CT). Though an exact release date is yet to be announced, we can expect the news soon. Word on the season’s plot is also scarce, but the season will mark a new start for characters as another beloved officer bids her goodbye to the team.

Most of the characters from the previous season will return, including Beghe (Voight), Marina Squerciati (Burgess), Patrick John Flueger (Ruzek), LaRoyce Hawkins (Atwater), and Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Torres). However, Tracy Spiridakos’ Hailey Upton won’t be seen again in the 2024 season (via Deadline). As Jesse Lee Sopher’s Jay Halstead went to Bolivia on a new mission not long after he married Hailey Upton, the departure was expected.

Fans can stream seasons 1 to 11 of Chicago P.D. on Peacock while we await season 12’s release.

