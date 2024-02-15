Will there be ‘Marry My Husband’ season 2?

As much as we want Ji-Won to beat the human incarnations of true evil, the story must go on.

There was a time when Korean dramas wrapped up their storylines in the 16 episodes of their first season, forgoing to explore the possibility of furthering the plot of a well-received show. But, in the era of streaming platforms bringing their honestly jaw-dropping stories to a bigger audience, the pattern has changed. We now have Sweet Home season 2 (and 3!), The Uncanny Counter season 2, and the next chapter of Extraordinary Attorney is also on its way. So, now, the time-traveling elephant in the room is: Will this apply to the fan-favorite Marry My Husband as well?

Spoilers from Marry My Husband season 1 ahead, because I just can’t stop talking about it!

A kind-hearted woman whose husband cheats on her with her best friend plans to cash in her insurance money after she dies from cancer, and ends up accidentally killing her when she catches them in the act. Now, that’s a done-to-death storyline, but here is the twist — this heartbreakingly wronged woman dies and wakes up 10 years before her death, the memory of her future intact, which not only means she has the chance to avert her tragic death and the mental trauma leading up to it, she gets the chance to wreak havoc on her enemies.

The bigger twist than that? She actually manages to land one victory after another against her future husband and her so-called best friend, finds true love, and stands up for other women too in her second chance at having a happy ending. And what makes it a remarkable cocktail? The stellar cast of Marry My Husband — Park Min-Young as Kang Ji-Won rising like a phoenix from her ashes, Na In-Woo as Yoo Ji-Hyuk — the greenest green flag ever; Song Ha-Yoon as the bitter Jung Su-Min plotting to steal everything from Ji-Won; Lee Yi-Kyung as the trashy Park Min-Hwan, Ji-Won’s never-to-be husband who will be facing the punishment for his actions soon.

For me, that is enough to warrant a second season, but the decision needs a lot more than just me grinning like a clown hopped up on sugar whenever the bad guys fall flat on their faces. For starters, the webtoon Marry My Husband is based on, does its storyline continue long enough to warrant a second-season adaptation?

Does the Marry My Husband webtoon continue the story of its characters?

Photo via Prime Video

Sadly, no. Even though the show (available to watch on Prime Video) hasn’t exactly adhered to the story of the webtoon, and has introduced obvious changes to either drive up the stakes or drum up its pace, it is clearly headed for the conclusion the web novel ends on (hopefully, without any unexpected twists killing the happy ending).

Also, so far, there has been no official announcement of a second season.

But, but, but, that so doesn’t mean the story can’t continue, does it?

Marry My Husband could have a season 2

Yes, the fact stands that officially, there is no word out there regarding a second season of Marry My Husband. But Squid Game, Yumi’s Cells, and many more didn’t have a pre-existing confirmation of season 2 when their first seasons were released. As for the webtoon ending the story of Ji-Won with a neat little bow — that doesn’t have to apply to the show now, does it?

In the webtoon, Ji-Won’s path to happiness is pretty straightforward, unlike the show where deadly hurdles (and out-of-the-blue appearances of a crazy ex-fiancée) keep cropping up in her way. And if you ask my inner Sherlock Holmes, it already feels like Min-Hwan will be the one to meet her fate — of dying at the hands of a cheating spouse — as Su-Min and Kim Kyung-Wook (the sexist manager of U&K Foods) will kill him.

So, why was the ex-fiancée of Ji-Hyuk introduced? For the sake of drama? But why has she gotten so involved in the life of Min-Hwan, orchestrating ways to kill Ji-Won, killing her mother and Su-Min’s father, and so much more? Maybe she is here to cause even more destruction — maybe, she will ensure that Ji-Won doesn’t get her happy ending. That would definitely warrant a Marry My Husband season 2 because Ji-Won being a true lady boss and not letting the bad guys win is exactly why the tvN series is such a hit.

But further updates about the show’s future are not going to be available soon, no matter how stellar its overall performance ends up being. Business Proposal was 2023’s big wonder hit and yet, chatter about its second season is just speculation even two years later. Waiting, hoping, and biting our nails in apprehension is all we have — for now.