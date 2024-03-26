Will we ever know what happens with Lily and Santigo in the Prime Video dramedy?

For two seasons, Prime Video’s With Love has treated fans to the dramedy antics of the Diaz siblings as they weave themselves in and out of the lives of seemingly unrelated characters during the holiday seasons.

Recommended Videos

Created by Gloria Calderón Kellett — whose credits elsewhere include the sitcom One Day At A Time — both seasons of With Love were positively received by fans and critics, with audiences especially taking to lead actors Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato.

While the first season of the series, which aired in 2021, traced the two siblings across the span of four holidays, last year’s sophomore season focused on the marriage of Jorge (played by Indelicato) and Henry (played by Vincent Rodriguez III) and the breakup of Lily (played by Toubia) and Santiago (played by Rome Flynn). With so many narrative threads still unwoven, fans are questioning whether With Love will return for a third season.

Will there be ‘With Love’ season 3?

Unfortunately for fans of the show, it has been announced that With Love will not return for season three. The news arrived in November 2023, when With Love was named as one of three Prime Video show cancellations alongside Harlan Coben’s Shelter and The Horror of Dolores Roach, the latter of which was also produced by Calderón Kellett.

Prime Video has not yet revealed why the show has been canceled, though it has been reported that it might have something to do with last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. At the time of With Love’s cancellation, analysts were regularly cautioning that additional shows would also be axed, with fellow Prime Video series The Peripheral being cancelled and A League of Their Own receiving an abbreviated second and final season.

Audiences were quick to share their surprise and outrage in the wake of the cancellation, especially since the second season ended on the cliffhanger of an engagement and the unknown around Jorge and Henry’s relationship. Taking to the comment section of Is My Show Cancelled, one fan questioned why Prime Video would axe a show that focussed on complex portrayals of Latin characters, while others simply lamented not knowing what will happen with Lily and Santiago.

“It makes absolutely no sense to me why Amazon would cancel such a wonderful show,” another user wrote. It remains to be seen whether the fanfare will result in Prime Video renewing With Love, but given their trigger-happy approach to cancellations, we wouldn’t hold our breath.