‘Winx’ had to go so that ‘Sandman’ could stay, or so fans believe

Netflix made two big announcements recently that shocked fans. The Sandman has been greenlit to receive a second season, while Fate: The Winx Saga has been canceled. Fans believed that Netflix decided to cut the live-action Winx Club series just so the platform could keep the DC series. Unfortunately, this argument caused a bit of spite between the two fandoms.

Fans shared memes of Fate’s sacrifice for Sandman‘s second season, whilst also having mixed feelings about the recent news. Some Sandman fans believed the recent announcement was “a win” for them as they believed that is better than Fate. Meanwhile, Fate fans are trying to get Netflix to bring back the show.

they cancelled winx because they’re investing in the sandman season 2 pic.twitter.com/L80efvYvsP — irene || THE SANDMAN IS RENEWED (@jesperfection) November 1, 2022

Fate: The Winx Saga was sacrificed at the altar of The Sandman. I’m sick to my stomach. https://t.co/ZsgMtW8EFw — Rossifer27 (@Rossifer27) November 2, 2022

winx saga cancelled without a third season and sandman confirmed with a season two…see how god don’t like ugly 🤣 — 👩🏽‍🚀🦋 (@filmsbeth) November 2, 2022

Winx is cancelled and Sandman get a second season https://t.co/P2NpPnguWY pic.twitter.com/JbmdH0tK07 — RdT (@BoosterRdT) November 2, 2022

One Twitter user, @Keyon, warned Sandman fans who are poking fun at those who were upset about the recent Fate: The Winx Saga news. They said The Sandman could be next on Netflix’s chopping block, so they shouldn’t get too cocky. However, fans were upset that @keyon’s take, claiming they “compared Fate with Sandman.” In reality, they’re asking fans to be respectful to the other fans who are upset that their show is gone.

Y’all smiling about winx fate being cancelled like sandman ain’t next….. be careful who you laugh and joke at! You might find yourself in that same situation! — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) November 1, 2022

lmfao the audacity to even compare sandman and winx. sandman is a masterpiece https://t.co/JEHVhZcHdh — ri 🍒 🏴‍☠️ (@moonwanxian) November 2, 2022

Comparing Winx Fate to Sandman is….. https://t.co/A6R33AD1Gb — Thee Royal Sire of Silly (@Canderrrrr) November 1, 2022

don’t ever compare sandman to fucking WINX 😭 https://t.co/1V9gMng4Ck — ‎ً (@hclbrk) November 1, 2022

While it is unfortunate that Fate came to an abrupt end, it’s important to note the reception The Sandman received and how the streaming platform has treated its shows. Fate: The Winx Saga received mixed reception between fans and critics, and Netflix did little promo for season two. The show fluctuated on Netflix’s top 10 charts, peaking at number two due to the release of Cobra Kai.

Meanwhile, The Sandman ranked number one on Netflix for three weeks since its premiere and stayed in the charts for six weeks straight. It was also praised highly by both fans and critics, receiving an average score of around 80 percent area on Rotten Tomatoes.

There is a possible reason why Netflix wants to put its time and energy into a show that’s succeeding on the platform. While the news may disappoint fans, that has always been the nature of the streaming platform. Netflix has canceled multiple shows in the past that were considered to be favorites by viewers. This is part of the business model and it’s up to the company if it wants to keep investing in a show that may not be performing greatly as one hoped for it to be.