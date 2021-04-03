A few days ago, Henry Cavill’s hair designer revealed that the crew of The Witcher had finished principal photography on the second season. Now, Netflix has officially confirmed this by sharing a new photo of the titular protagonist on set.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated health restrictions, fans have had to wait much longer for the next chapter in the story of the White Wolf than the streaming juggernaut originally promised. But fortunately, after several delays and an extended production, the producers have finally managed to shoot all the scenes they’re going to need for the 8-episode second run.

Yesterday, the Twitter account for The Witcher shared a photo of Henry Cavill in costume as Geralt of Rivia, sporting his new black armor and holding a clapperboard that’s presumably for the final filming block.

“That’s a wrap on Season 2! The White Wolf awaits you back on The Continent,” the tweet read.

Henry Cavill Is All Smiles In New Witcher Season 2 Wrap Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, though, the team will still need a few months to edit the footage and add special effects, but it’s safe to say that the bulk of the work is done. The photo in question depicts the Man of Steel actor in a snowy forest, but that doesn’t necessarily imply season 2 will also end there like its predecessor.

As for what we can expect, narrative-wise, showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich has confirmed that The Witcher Season 2 will adapt the first novel in Andrzej Sawpkowski’s saga, Blood of Elves, starting with Geralt and Ciri’s journey to Kaer Morhen, their temporary residence, the princess’s training, and from there on a quest to reunite with Yennefer of Vengerberg.

With a bit of luck, the team will manage to breeze through post-production unabated and uninterrupted, and we’ll get the next batch of episodes in late 2021.