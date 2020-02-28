The Witcher Has Finally Cast Its Vesemir For Season 2

The Witcher is back in production, with the second season of Netflix’s hit fantasy series now taking shape as shooting continues across the UK, in addition to a few other regions. Alongside star Henry Cavill, Freya Allan (Ciri) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) are expected to return for round two, as is the lovable bard Jaskier (Joey Batey). Nothing too surprising, then, but in addition to those four, a ton of new talent has also boarded the show.

The other week, we learned that Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju was one such new face in the cast and today, we’re happy to tell you that Netflix has found its Vesemir. Though sadly, it won’t be Mark Hamill stepping into the role, despite much demand from fans. Rather, it’s Killing Eve star Kim Bodnia. A solid choice, no doubt, but one that’s sure to disappoint all those people campaigning for the Star Wars legend to snag the part.

“I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of ‘The Witcher,’” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement. “I have admired his unique talents in shows like Killing Eve and The Bridge, and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season.”

Speaking of which, WGTC told you earlier this month that Hamill had actually been offered the role, something which has since been corroborated by several other outlets. Of course, this begs the question of why he passed and why the streaming site couldn’t work out a deal with him?

Unfortunately, we’ll probably never know, but again, Bodin is far from a bad pick and with some solid credits under his belt, he should prove to be a valuable addition to the cast. When we’ll get our first look at him suited up as Vesemir, that we don’t know. But with production on The Witcher season 2 moving along at a nice pace, maybe we’ll get some stills sooner rather than later. Watch this space for more.