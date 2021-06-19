The Witcher Season 2 Promo Teases A Big Character Death

Yesterday saw the release of yet another snippet from The Witcher Season 2 on the show’s official Twitter account. So, as you’d expect, fans are relentlessly going through every frame and speculating what the teaser is trying to get across.

Fans have been waiting for a long time for the next chapter in the story of Geralt and his child surprise, Princess Cirilla. Now, after many a droughty month, it seems as though Netflix is ready to show us more about what the second season will entail. For one thing, we know that EP Lauren S. Hissrich and the rest of the writers are adapting Blood of Elves, the first novel in The Witcher saga. And for another, the narrative will take Geralt and Ciri to the fortress of Kaer Morhen, where monster-hunters from the School of the Wolf reside.

Based on what we’ve learned so far, Geralt will get into a devastating fight that may very well spell trouble for the rest of his comrades. In the latest teaser, we see several shots that depict Witcher medallions hanging from a tree and a ceiling, implying that many of the protagonist’s old friends have succumbed to the dangerous profession of roaming the wilds and hunting down rare monsters to make a living. See for yourself below:

Some fans seem to think that a major death is coming during the next outing. Many are even suggesting that this could be the work of Leo Bonhart, the infamous Witcher-killer and one of the story’s main antagonists, whom the series is going to introduce sometime during season 2.

What are your thoughts on the matter, though? And do you think the producers are going to deviate from the source material and kill off one of the monster-hunters in The Witcher Season 2?