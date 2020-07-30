Obi-Wan Casting Call May Confirm Roles For Young Luke And Leia

Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series doesn’t even have a completed set of scripts yet, but the highly-anticipated Star Wars show has already suffered from some pretty major setbacks that have found the entire project being reworked from the ground up.

With pre-production ramping up and a start date in sight, the crew were abruptly sent home and an indefinite delay was announced, leading fans to expect the worst given Lucasfilm’s recent handling of the franchise. Original writer Hossein Amini was ditched and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword’s Joby Harold brought in as his replacement, with The Mandalorian’s Deborah Chow also signing on to direct the entire run of episodes.

That hasn’t stopped rumors of behind the scenes turmoil from making their way online, of course, but Ewan McGregor’s return as the legendary Jedi is still expected to start shooting next year to arrive on Disney Plus at some point in 2022. Countless Star Wars characters have been linked to either cameo appearances or full-blown supporting parts, and now a leaked casting call may have confirmed that younger versions of both Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia could be set for major roles.

Apparently, Obi-Wan is reportedly looking for two children aged between 8 and 11 to play characters described as ‘precocious,’ and with the show already confirmed to take place eight years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, it seems more than likely that the production is looking to find their Luke and Leia.

Of course, McGregor is the only onscreen talent officially confirmed for Obi-Wan Kenobi so far, but given how heavily the twins ended up informing Obi-Wan’s arc in the Original Trilogy, it would make complete sense for them to be featured in his spinoff series in some fashion. In any case, we should be getting some casting updates soon, so be sure to watch this space for more.