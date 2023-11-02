‘Your whole life is leading up to this’: Netflix luxuriates in its newfound ability to stream yet another one of the greatest TV shows ever made

Despite its inarguable status as the biggest streaming service in the business, Netflix hasn’t exactly created a huge number of TV shows that can justifiably enter the “greatest of all-time” debate. Fortunately, HBO has, with the company reaping the rewards of its latest licensing agreement.

Sure, Dwayne Johnson’s Ballers doesn’t fit the bill either, but an episodic series starring one of the most famous faces on the planet being added to a platform with upwards of 200 million subscribers was always going to be a winner, while the seminal duo of Band of Brothers and The Pacific also enjoyed the benefits of finding a brand new audience when they were added to the library.

Continuing on in that vein, Netflix is more than happy to remind everyone that yet another small screen classic is now available to watch in its entirety, with Six Feet Under looking to pick up the baton and carry on from where its spiritual predecessors left off.

A winner of three Golden Globes and a trio of Primetime Emmys, the funeral home drama was positively drowning in acclaim across all five of its seasons and cumulative total of 63 episodes, and by this time tomorrow there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll be one of the Top 10 most-watched shows Netflix has to offer.

If you haven’t seen it for a while or have never laid eyes on it before, then what better time to discover for yourself that it really is worthy of such a lofty status?