Zoe Saldana Reportedly Returning As Gamora In Loki

Loki has so far stuck to the God of Mischief and his storyline, but its introduction of the TVA (Time Variance Authority) into the MCU raises a lot of questions about those other characters in the franchise who have messed with the flow of the Sacred Timeline. For instance, fans thought they spotted Peggy Carter in the background of episode 1, a possible nod to Steve Rogers changing history in Avengers: Endgame.

Of course, another major temporal alteration occurred in that movie, involving one of the Guardians of the Galaxy. When the Thanos from an alternate 2014 traveled to the present, he brought his two daughters Gamora and Nebula with him. The alt-Nebula was killed (by her future self, no less), but the al-Gamora escaped and disappeared off-world. It’s unclear what happened to her next, but this is likely something that’ll be explored in Guardians Vol. 3.

But it’s possible that she might also appear on Loki. We’ve hearing from our trusted sources – the same ones who told us the Guardians were in Thor: Love and Thunder, long before that was confirmed – that Gamora will turn up in a future season of Loki. We’re told that the plan is for the TVA to go after Gamora, seeing as she’s a rogue Variant. It’s unclear exactly where this would happen, but we’re informed that it could be either season 2 or 3.

Unlike WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is being pitched as an ongoing show, with season 2 potentially shooting soon. Bringing in familiar faces from across the MCU would only make sense, then, as the series’ lore expands. A role for Gamora could also help fill in the gaps between her vanishing act in Endgame and her return in Guardians 3, which isn’t arriving until May 2023.

In the meantime, Loki continues its six-part first season with episode 4, which debuts on Disney Plus next Wednesday.