Zombie fever fizzles out of the Netflix charts as fans say goodbye to iconic series

It had a good run, but season 11 of The Walking Dead is now trailing behind in tenth position on Netflix’s Top Ten charts, and we all know what happens to the person at the back of the group in a zombie chase! Though in this case, the show is less likely to be eaten by zombies and more likely to simply fall off the chart, perhaps never to return.

The eleventh season of the hit show by AMC was its final, and it was an emotional one for fans to say the least. Having started way back in 2010, the final episode, titled Rest In Peace, aired on Nov. 20, 2022. After premiering on AMC the show made its way over to Netflix a lot faster than expected, arriving on the streaming channel on January 6.

Upon its arrival it landed in ninth place with 17.9 million hours watched between January 9 to 15, falling down to tenth place with 11.8 million hours watched from January 16 to 22. It may yet hang in there, but more than likely it will finally give in to fate and drop off in the following week meaning it is unlikely to grace the Netflix Top Ten again in the future.

Fans need not worry though, as there is more to come from The Walking Dead universe, with six spin-off shows to enjoy. Fear the Walking Dead is getting its eighth and final season in May, The Walking Dead: The World Beyond ended its two-season run in 2021, Tales of the Walking Dead debuted last year.

There are also more spin-offs following lead characters from the original show on the way including a Daryl Dixon spin-off, The Walking Dead: The Dead City following Maggie and Negan, and fan favorites, Michonne and Rick are returning in their own show in 2024. So much like the zombies in the show, the end of The Walking Dead does not necessarily mean it’s over.

It isn’t like the genre is going anywhere, not with HBO’s adaption of the hit game The Last of Us doing phenomenally well over on their platform. Though it may be the end of zombie fever on Netflix right now it certainly hasn’t fizzled out of the cultural landscape.

So whilst you can still go back and watch the entirety of the original The Walking Dead on Netflix, you don’t have to feel too sad that it is over given how much more is on the way.