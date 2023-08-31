Russian thrillseeker fails attempt at jumping car between buildings and somehow survives

The daredevil holds a special place in our culture. They put their lives on the line for our entertainment, and we want to see them fail as much as we want them to succeed. A Russian stuntman did the former with a car and, by some crazy happenstance, did not die.

TMZ reported on what they’re calling a “Car stunt gone wrong,” and boy, is that one way to put it. The stuntman’s name is Evgeny Chebotarev, and in the video, we see him speeding up a ramp in a Russian SUV called a Lada Niva.

He wanted to fly the car from one roof to the other. He didn’t make it. He didn’t even get close to making it. The ramp was not even kind of enough runway to pick up the speed he needed. How did anyone let him do this?

The car’s windshield hit the edge of the building before it went tumbling down seven-ish stories and exploded on the ground. The fall was violent. It’s very hard to watch.

It doesn’t look like a survivable fall. Crazily, Chebotarev crawls out of the wreckage like a baby calf being born to the cheers of his friends, who moments earlier thought he was gone forever.

via ItemFix

He didn’t get off unscathed, though. He hurt his leg a little. He didn’t break it, but it did get bloody. Chebotarev, by the way, is no stranger to insane stunts. He does backflips of ladders in the middle of the street, jumps over moving cars from moving cars, and honestly, he’s kind of the man.

Hopefully, he’ll be doing these crazy stunts well into old age.