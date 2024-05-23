The Try Guys: What happened to Ned Fulmer?

On October 4, 2022, three of The Try Guys uploaded a video wherein they sat down in front of the camera to tell their fans why Ned Fulmer, the fourth Try Guy, would not be returning as a member and was ousted effectively from the group.

It was clear that as much as it was a shock to fans, it was a massive blow to Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang. Despite the pain, they decided “not to sweep things under the rug” and be straightforward about the ordeal.

Now that Eugene Yang is also leaving the group (for perfectly acceptable reasons) some people wonder about what happened to Ned Fulmer two years ago and where he is now.

Here’s what we know about the answers to these questions.

The cheating scandal

Ned Fulmer got married to his wife Ariel in 2012. In August 2020 Fulmer announced the couple was expecting their second child. Two years later, he cheated on his wife with an employee named Alexandra, who was reportedly also engaged at the time and removed herself from social media in the wake of the backlash. The scandal was so notorious that it prompted an SNL sketch.

The other three members only found out about the affair because fans spotted Fulmer and Alexandra together, and sent messages to warn the trio. Later this claim was substantiated by a another fan who saw the two hanging out and kissing at a New York nightclub.

In their podcast, The TryPod, about a year later, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld went on in more detail about what made the situation so challenging. There were all the legal ramifications that they had to be mindful of or risk a lawsuit for “unjustly” removing Fulmer from the company. “There’s a rushed way and a right way. We wanted to make sure we were doing it the right way,” Kornfeld said.

ned fulmer and ariel fulmer confirmed still together 😭 pic.twitter.com/cKs5q2av9P — mickey’s world✨🧃🌈💘🐛🧚🏼‍♀️ (@cuntderogatory) July 27, 2023

In the Summer of 2023, it came out that Ned and Ariel are seemingly back together and living together in LA, judging from the photo one netizen posted on X. According to his LinkedIn, he’s been the CEO of Fulmer Media Inc. for 6 years. In the job description, he writes: “Led Business Development, Revenue, and Creative Operations for 8M subscriber Try Guys YouTube Channel (2018-2022)”

Not the best boss, it seems

It’s apparent from things the other Try Guys and staff members have said over the years, particularly in their podcast, that Ned Fulmer had long been problematic to work with.

Miles Bonsignore, upon leaving The Try Guys 8 months ago, uploaded a video explaining why he left – even though he left on good terms with the current members. In this video, Bonsignore denounced, without naming, Ned Fulmer for his business practices, saying that he found this individual quite “yucky” even before the scandal broke out. He went on to say that he had a really good time with the remaining Try Guys once the rotten apple was out of the bag.

Looking at Fulmer’s eyebrow-raising description of his role at Buzzfeed on his LinkedIn profile, one netizen commented:

While some people have called Alexandra a homewrecker, it’s worth remembering that Ned Fulmer was her boss and thus, in a position of power over her. All in all, it seems Fulmer was never the most upstanding (Try) Guy. We can only hope that has changed for his family’s sake.

