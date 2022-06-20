Watch: A viral YouTube horror classic becomes a TV show

Horror and muppets fans unite as an official TV series trailer for the viral YouTube series Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared has dropped, bringing this internet horror masterpiece to the small screen.

The trailer was released on the official Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared YouTube channel. The trailer starts in an abandoned house, where it slowly moves towards a television where we see the three iconic characters, Red Guy, Yellow Guy, and Bird, in their kitchen/dining room. The trailer ends with the show’s title and that it will be broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK.

Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared was a viral horror series that was first published on YouTube in July 2011 and ended in 2016. The show was created by Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling and has a total of six episodes. The web series starts as a Sesame Street-style short series, where we learn about various topics such as being creative, time, and the internet through song-and-dance. But then, the show quickly changed scenes into something horror-esque filled with blood, organs, and sometimes death. The web series won multiple awards such as the SXSW Grand Midnight Shorts Award in 2012.

The web series was meant to have a second season after they released a trailer back in 2018 titled “Wakey Wakey“. However, the trailer was removed from the channel on May 26, 2022, for unknown reasons. The trailer had references to “Big Brother” and hinted toward animation to go along with the live-action puppetry.

Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared will be broadcast on Channel 4 in September 2022.