YouTuber Nidal has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers by posting videos of himself performing stunts and physical feats on his channel. On March 10, 2024, fans were concerned when a video emerged explaining that Nidal was in the hospital.

Nidal’s given name is Nidal Ajib, but he posts as Nidal Wonder, and most often goes just by Nidal. Around the same the shocking YouTube video was released, Nidal’s family shared an Instagram update on the vlogger’s condition. In it, the teenage YouTube star’s family explained that he had been sedated for about four days and had been on breathing tubes.

In part, the update said, ” … The good news is he’s awake and the healing is kickstarted.” Meanwhile, one comment added, “OMG!! I’ve been so scared about Nidal! But thank the lord that he’s awake.”

Nidal was hit by a car while on an e-scooter

As the subsequent YouTube video about what happened to Nidal explains, he was riding an e-scooter near his home in California when he collided with a car, causing severe injuries including a broken collarbone. As mentioned, after the accident, Nidal was sedated for about four days and had been on breathing tubes. Nidal woke up, but he didn’t seem to remember what happened.

The video posted on YouTube contains graphic footage from the scene of Nidal’s accident and of Nidal in the hospital with his neck in a brace and a black eye, but conscious. Other YouTubers comment in the video, wishing Nidal a speedy recovery.

Concerned comments also showed up from Nidal’s thousands of Instagram followers on his official feed. “I’ve been praying that you woke up and all [our] prayers came through,” one comment said. We join Nidal’s fans in hoping he gets well soon.