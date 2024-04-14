All ‘Frieren’ English dub cast, confirmed

Frieren Beyond Journey’s End has already proven itself as an anime that subverts classic fantasy tropes. Now, as the English dub steps into the spotlight, it’s a whole new way to experience the series.

From the original creators, Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, to the animators, voice actors, and everyone in between, Frieren is the collective effort of countless passionate individuals who gave us the opportunity to experience the magic of storytelling. This is why, as the sub continues to enchant us, taking a peek at the talented folks behind the dubbing mics seems not just interesting, but essential.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the stellar lineup of voice actors – known for their roles in everything from Attack on Titan to Dragon Ball – who will be bringing Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End to a global audience.

Mallorie Rodak as Frieren

Mallorie Rodak has been involved in the industry for several years and is voicing the protagonist of the show, Frieren. You probably have heard her voice in more than one anime.

Some of her notable voice acting roles include:

Goblin Slayer – She voices the High Elf Archer, a member of the main character’s party.

Overlord – In this anime, she voices the character Solution Epsilon, one of the battle maids serving the protagonist, Ainz Ooal Gown.

Fairy Tail – She voices Yukino Agria, a member of Sabertooth, which is one of the strongest guilds.

Mushoku Tensei – Here she voices Elinalise Dragonroad, who is a minor character of the show.

Jill Harris as Fern

Jill voices Fern who is Frieren’s new apprentice and party member. Her voice acting is characterized by her ability to bring a wide range of characters to life, from energetic and youthful roles to more subdued and emotional performances. She’s also been the voice director of many well-known anime such as Vinland Saga & The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie.

Some of her notable voice acting roles include:

Black Clover – Jill voices Noelle Silva, one of the main characters in the anime series.

One Piece – She voices Charlotte Pudding, a complex character introduced during the Whole Cake Island arc.

The Quintessential Quintuplets – Jill breathes life into Nino Nakano, one of the quintuplet sisters central to the story.

Jordan Dash Cruz as Stark

Jordan voices Stark, another new member of Frieren’s party. He has also contributed to bringing to life several other notable characters in anime. Here’s a look at some of his roles:

Trapped in a Dating Sim – Jordan voices the protagonist, Leon Fou Bartfort, who is a modern-day office worker reincarnated in a fantasy world that resembles a dating sim game he used to play.

Hell’s Paradise – Senta Yamada Asaemon is one of the many executioners in the dark fantasy series whom Jordan voices.

The Millionaire Detective – Jordan voices Ryo Hoshino, a character in this detective series, which blends mystery with elements of comedy and drama.

Blue Lock – An anime centered around an ambitious and unconventional project aimed at creating Japan’s greatest striker for international football. It sees Jordan lending his voice to the character of Aoshi Tokimitsu.

Clifford Chapin as Himmel

Himmel was the hero in Frieren’s party. It was after his death that Frieren decided to learn more about humans. Here’s a look at some of his notable roles:

Attack on Titan – Clifford Chapin voices Connie Springer, one of the members of the Scout Regiment alongside the main protagonists.

My Hero Academia – One of the actor’s most iconic roles is that of Katsuki Bakugo, a hot-headed and ambitious student at U.A. High School, training to become a Pro Hero.

Tokyo Ghoul – He voices Hide, the best friend of the main character, Kaneki.

Tokyo Ravens – In this supernatural drama, Chapin voices the main character Harutora Tsuchimikado.

Jason Douglas as Heiter

Jason Douglas works for Crunchyroll and voices Heiter, who is the booze-loving priest of Frieren. Beyond his voice acting, he has also appeared in live-action roles.

Dragon Ball Super – Perhaps one of his most famous roles to date, Douglas voices Beerus, the God of Destruction of Universe 7.

Fairy Tail – He plays Gildarts Clive, one of the strongest mages in the Fairy Tail guild.

One Piece – Jason voices Aokiji, also known as Kuzan, who is a former Marine Admiral.

Christopher Guerrero as Eisen

Christopher Guerrero has a knack for bringing to life characters with imposing presences and complex personalities. Here are some of his most notable roles:

Overlord – He voices the protagonist, Momonga, also known as Ains Ooal Gown.

One Piece – Guerrero voices Gecko Moria, one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea.

SK8 the Infinity – Captured the over-the-top personality of Hiromi with his voice in the film.

Other cast members from Frieren

Frieren has many exceptional supporting characters without whom the show would fall flat. Let’s take a moment to appreciate the incredible work done by the other voice actors who are also a part of its massive cast:

Christopher Wehkamp as Sein

Orion Pitts as Kraft

Anastasia Munoz as Serie

Mac McGee as Voll

Major Attaway as Qual

Kieran Flitton as Draht

Dani Chambers as Linie

Blake McNamara as Lügner

Corey Pettit as Aura

Lydia Mackay as Flamme

John Burgmeier as Graf Granat

Rebecca Danae as Lawine

Madeleine Morris as Kanne

Morgan Berry as Übel

Corey Wilder as Land

Ricco Fajardo as Wirbel

Alejandro Saab as Scharf

Trina Nishimura as Ehre

Ben Phillips as Denken

Ian Moore as Richter

Marisa Duran as Laufen

Aaron Roberts as Genau

Nia Celeste as Edel

Brent Mukai as Blei

Christopher Sabat as Dünste

Caitlin Glass as Methode

Lindsay Seidel as Sense

Kent Williams as Lernen

Dio Garner as Falsch

Dalton Walker as Stoltz

Sean Hennigan as Gabel

Robert McCollum as Orden

Nazeeh H. Tarsha as Gorilla Warrior

Gerardo Davila as Stark’s father

Jim Foronda as Sein’s older brother

Megan Shipman as Village of Sword chief

Brittany Lauda as Demon child

This cast has the potential to not only do justice to the original Japanese performances but also to add their own unique flair to the characters.

