Is there going to be ‘Frieren’ season 3?

A creative new story is breathing fresh life into an ever-popular formula, and its causing a stir around Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. The DnD-style manga recently inspired an anime, and fans are rushing to set sights on the series.

The first season of Frieren released in September of 2023, and viewers were clamoring for more before the final episode had even finished airing. They’re desperate to see the bittersweet story continue, but it took less than six months for fans to get thoroughly ahead of themselves. The manga is still releasing fresh chapters, only one season of the anime has been released so far, and yet viewers are already looking ahead to the anime’s third season.

Will Frieren release three seasons?

The first season of Madhouse’s anime adaptation of Frieren polished off its final episode on March 15, 2024. Within minutes, fans were rushing to the web to see if a second season — and maybe even a third — was confirmed. Thus far, Madhouse and director Keiichirō Saitō have remained tight-lipped regarding the potential of a continuation, but chances seem good.

The manga is already hugely popular, and it’s still a pretty recent release. When compared to the decades-long behemoths it’s competing with — looking at you, One Piece — a series that started in 2020 is an absolute infant. It’s barely off the ground, in terms of many manga series, and it’s already stirring up widespread conversation.

The first season of the anime adaptation is just as popular, particularly among fans of the manga who are desperate to see the heartfelt story reach a fresh medium. It has yet to secure a renewal for season 2 — let alone season 3 — but with the support it’s already drumming up, it feels like a matter of time.

There are no guarantees, in the world of anime, but the stark popularity of Frieren practically guarantees it at least one more season. The manga the anime is based around recently polished off its 12th volume, and only a portion of the story set to page has reached the screen so far. There’s plenty of story left to warrant at least a season 2, and — assuming the manga continues to pump out gold — eventually a season 3.

Before we get ahead of ourselves and clamor for a third season, we should probably focus on getting a green light for season 2. Once the anime truly sinks its teeth in, collecting even more of a fan following in the process, the big wigs that occasionally purge our favorites won’t have a choice. The show will be too lucrative to drop, all but guaranteeing fans an anime that persists as long as manga creator Kanehito Yamada can keep the story running.

That should see the anime produce at least two more seasons, if not several more. As it stands, the story in Frieren warrants at least one more season, if not two, which makes it a waiting game to see just when the show will secure a renewal. It just polished off season 1 recently, so it could take a few weeks, but before summer ends fans should expect news on the popular show’s future.