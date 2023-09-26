‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ release date, time, cast, and where to watch

Fantasy anime fans are about to get yet another fantastic series added to their watch list. Based on Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s manga of the same name, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is finally making its on-screen debut, and folks couldn’t be more excited. Considering the manga’s warm reception by critics and readers alike, this is far from surprising.

The anime adaptation was announced in September 2022, and since then, the buzz surrounding the titular elf’s story has only increased — and for good reason. Frieren is in the very capable hands of Madhouse animators, who have taken up the project under Keiichiro Saito’s direction. That said, visuals aren’t everything that makes up a good anime, so you can also count on a stellar cast of voice actors to bring Frieren characters to life.

The cast will include Atsumi Tanezaki voicing Frieren, Kana Ichinose voicing Fern, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Himmel, Hiroki Touchi as Heiter, Yoji Ueda in the role of Eisen, Chiaki Kobayashi as Stark, Atsuko Tanaka as Flamme, and Hiroki Yasumoto voicing Qual. With these people giving it their all in the recording booth, Frieren is sure to become a fantasy hit, but for that, we viewers will need to know when and how to watch the anime.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End release date and time

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will premiere on Friday, Sep. 29, at 9pm JST, with a two-hour special episode. The anime’s debut will be broadcast first in Japan via Nippon TV, so those residing in the country will be the first to set their eyes on the series. After that, though, episodes will move to Nippon TV’s 11pm JST programming slot and will be released every Friday until the season reaches a conclusion.

What about Frieren fans residing outside Japan? How will they watch the episodes? Well, there’s no need to worry, because the anime will be available for streaming in other regions of the world.

Where to watch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End on streaming

If you tend to rely on good old Crunchyroll to bring you the latest anime releases, you’re in luck! The streaming platform has licensed the first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End for distribution and has already announced that the anime will be part of its Fall 2023 lineup. This means that if you reside somewhere in Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, or North, Central, and South America, you’ll see the series’ episodes pop up on the streamer.

For the time being, it’s not clear exactly at what time each episode will become available to stream, but it’ll likely be a few hours after they premiere in Japan. That’s usually the case with Crunchyroll.