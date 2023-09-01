All ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ skippable episodes, in order

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently one of the most well-liked shounen anime series both in Japan and around the world. The anime’s first season pleased long-time fans of Gege Akutami’s manga, which had been going on since 2018, but it was nothing compared to what season two had to offer us. The adaptation of the series’ much-anticipated Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc blew fans away, but that’s not all.

With season two’s success, many folks are now intrigued by the story, and wishing to get in on the fun. Of course, though, sometimes it’s easy to be put off by long anime with lots of filler episodes, but luckily, with Jujutsu Kaisen, there’s nothing to worry about. So far, the screen adaptation has been doing a wonderful job at sticking to its source material, which means that at the time of writing, there are only two episodes that can be skipped.

In fairness, they’re two recap specials, meant to remind the most forgetful about what had happened in the anime up until their releases. Still, they’re completely skippable episodes, so if you don’t feel like sitting through them, there’s no reason to.

Jujutsu Kaisen recap special 1

The first skippable episode in the series was released on Aug. 10, just after the second season’s fifth episode, “Premature Death,” which wrapped up the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc. The special served the purpose of recounting the events of this very arc and reminding viewers of what transpired in the animated movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Jujutsu Kaisen recap special 2

The second recap special debuted exactly a week after the first, on Aug. 17. This recap may have been a lot more useful to fans, as it recounted the most important events of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s first season, which aired its last episode in March 2021. Two years is a lot of time between seasons, so this recap was a nice reminder for those who hadn’t rewatched any of the series’ first 24 episodes.

With these two specials, the anime also basically gave fans a rundown of the series’ timeline, which has been a bit all over the place. This often leads to questions regarding what is the best order to watch Jujutsu Kaisen, so having a reminder of all the events chronologically can be helpful to some.

That said, it can be frustrating for viewers watching the series for the first time to be met with these types of episodes. So, if they show up on your streaming platform of choice, just go ahead and jump right to “It’s Like That” and enjoy the beginning of the Shibuya Incident arc.