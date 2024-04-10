All ‘Naruto: Shippuden’ arcs in order

Naruto: Shippuden might be over, but as far as its legacy is concerned, it remains an untouchable entry in the long running anime franchise. Much of its acclaim however, lies in the finely crafted arcs.

The sequel to the wildly popular Naruto series brought fans deeper into the world of ninjas, battles, and emotional journeys. Sitting comfortably as one of the “Big Three” anime in history, Naruto Shippuden has left a footprint in the sands of time. The series boasts a myriad of arcs and fillers, and among those, some stand out as truly exceptional. Here are all the Naruto Shippuden arcs that have enthralled fans, delivering a much more satisfying experience than the original.

Every Naruto: Shippuden arc in order of release

Kazekage Rescue Mission (1-32)

The Tenchi Bridge Reconnaissance Mission (33-53)

The Twelve Guardian Ninja (54-71)

The Akatsuki Suppression Mission (72-88)

The Three-Tails Appearance (89-112)

The Itachi Pursuit Mission (113-118, 121-126)

The Kakashi Gaiden (119-120)

The Tale of Jiraiya the Gallant (127-133)

The Fated Battle between Brothers (134-143)

The Six-Tails Unleashed (144-151)

Pain’s Assault (152-169, 172-175)

Big Adventure! The Search for the Fourth Hokage’s Legacy(170-171)

Past Arc: The Locus of Konoha (176-196)

The Five Kage Summit (197-214)

The Fourth Shinobi World War: Countdown (215-222, 243-256)

The Paradise Life on a Boat (223-242)

Sasuke/Naruto Flashback (257-260)

The Fourth Shinobi War: Confrontation (261-270, 272-289, 296-310, 312-321)

Road to Sakura (271)

The Power (290-295)

Prologue of Road to Ninja (311)

The Fourth Shinobi War: Climax (322-348, 362-375)

Kakashi’s Anbu Arc (349-361)

Filler (376-377)

The Birth of the 10 Tails’ Jinchuriki (378-388, 391-393, 414-421, 424-431)

Hanabi (389-390)

In Naruto’s Footsteps: The Friends’ Paths (394-413)

Naruto + Konohamaru (422-423)

The Jiraiya Shinobi Handbook (432-450)

Kaguya Otsutsuki Strikes (451-455, 458-468, 470-479)

The Itachi Shinden Book: Light and Darkness (452-458)

A Special Mission (469)

Childhood (480-483)

The Sasuke Shinden: Book of Sunrise (484-488)

The Shikamaru Hiden: A Cloud Drifting in Silent Darkness(489-493)

The Konoha Hiden: The Perfect Day for a Wedding (494-500)

The best Shippuden arc watch list

As with every long-running anime, some arcs will be highlighted by fans as better than the others. For Shippuden, the following arcs are what make Naruto such a beloved anime franchise. Expect stellar animation, stunning visuals, and of course, some of the most impressive storytelling anime has ever seen.

Pain’s Assault

This arc leads to a rollercoaster of emotions as the village of Konoha faces an all-out assault from some of the strongest members of the Akatsuki. The battles are intense, but it’s the underlying themes of pain, loss, and redemption that truly resonate. Naruto’s confrontation with Pain is a standout moment, showcasing his growth as a character and his unwavering determination to protect his friends and village.

The Itachi Pursuit Mission

This arc delves into Itachi Uchiha’s mysterious past and sheds light on the tragic story of Sasuke’s older brother. Itachi’s complex motivations and his intricate relationship with Sasuke are explored in depth, adding layers to both characters. The climax of the arc, with Sasuke finally confronting Itachi, is a poignant and unforgettable moment.

The Five Kage Summit

As tensions escalate between the ninja villages, the Five Kage Summit arc brings political intrigue and high-stakes drama to the forefront. The summit itself is a tense affair, with alliances shifting and betrayals lurking around every corner. Sasuke’s descent into rage and darkness after he learns the truth reaches a critical point in this arc, setting the stage for the events to come.

The Fourth Great Ninja War

Spanning multiple arcs and comprising the bulk of the series, the Fourth Great Ninja War arc is an epic saga of warfare and camaraderie. From large-scale battles to intimate character moments, this arc has it all. The alliance of ninja villages as they band together to face the existential threat of Madara Uchiha and his army of reanimated shinobi, culminating in a showdown of epic proportions.

The Tale of Jiraiya the Gallant

Jiraiya’s tragic tale unfolds in this emotionally resonant arc, as the legendary ninja confronts his former students now known as Pain. Jiraiya’s journey is an exploration of sacrifice, mentorship, and the enduring legacy of one’s actions. The final battle between Jiraiya and Pain is a heart-wrenching moment that leaves a lasting impact on both the characters and the audience.

