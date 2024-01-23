All ‘Undead Unluck’ arcs in order

Undead Unluck has found quite an audience savoring its fresh anime adaptation that hit the screens in Oct. 2023. With the rising popularity of its ongoing first season, every fan is asking one question—how long will the anime run for?

The answer to the lingering doubt lies in plain facts and a bit of luck. If the anime keeps performing well, it will head to adapt all 19 volumes of Undead Unluck manga, divided into 18 story arcs. The original manga behind the captivating supernatural story of Fuuko has been in publishing since 2020, but there isn’t a full stop to it yet. A new volume of the manga is set to debut in Feb. 2024.

The 190-chapter manga is broadly divided into two sagas: the 100th Loop Saga and the 101st Loop Saga. These sagas then further feature various story arcs, currently totaling 18. Here is every Undead Unluck arc in order as of the latest manga release.

100th Loop Saga

A “Loop” in the Undead Unluck universe refers to a period that starts after the Earth resets and ends with its destruction, followed by another fresh start. The Undead Unluck narrative starts in the 100th loop after the Earth has been destroyed 99 times.

1. Intro Arc (Chapters 1-3)

The Intro Arc, as the name suggests, acts as an introduction to the main characters and the supernatural world of Undead Unluck. Fans are familiarized with Andy and Fuuuko’s superpowers and set their motives in motion for the narrative to move forward. The Intro Arc covers chapters 1-3 of the manga and is adapted into the anime episodes 1-2.

2. Unchange Arc (Chapters 4-8)

In the Unchange Arc, Andy and Fuuko head toward Lake Baikal, Russia, with Andy’s yacht to kill the next member of the Union, an organization specializing in the hunting of UMA (Unidentified Mysterious Animals), to become members themselves. We are also introduced to Gina, the negator who captured Andy in the past.

3. Spoil Arc (Chapters 9-20)

In the Spoil Arc, Andy and Fuuko ally with Shen and join the Union to go on the most difficult of Apocalypse’s six missions: capturing Spoil. It covers anime episodes 4-10. We see quite some action in this arc as Andy and the group battle the zombies together and the town-wide battle against Spoil begins. Additionally, fans get to see the first looks at Victor, Andy’s second persona—the original undead.

4. Unrepair Arc (Chapters 21-30)

The Unrepair Arc takes us to Brazil, where the Negator Unrepair is located near a black market auction. Andy and Fuuko, now accompanied by Tatiana, embark on a ship in Rio de Janeiro, used by the mafia worldwide to sell captured Negators to find Unrepair. This arc covers episodes 10-15 of the anime.

5. Unbelievable Arc (Chapters 31-36)

To save the earth and pay tribute to his parents, Chikara joined the Union concluding the previous arc. At the beginning of the Unbelievable arc, Billy comes clean as the commander of Under and a traitor. Then, in an attempt to seize the Round Table and Apocalypse, he calls forth Burn. As the story arc comes to a close, Andy and Fuuko explore the prophecy book To You, From Me.

6. Autumn Arc (Chapters 37-52)

Continuing their investigations, Andy and Fuuko travel to Canada for answers from the mysterious author of the To You, From Me in the Autumn arc. It focuses on the quest of UMA Autumn, the enigmatic writer Negator. Victor is also finally apprehended by Andy and Fuuko and he divulges his background and his relationship with Juliz.

7. Winter Arc (Chapters 53-56)

The Winter Arc is characterized by heavy action as the leaders of the Union and Under engage in combat over UMA Winter. Billy’s scheme to hold the UMA Winter hostage to exchange the Roundtable for the Ark is revealed. The action picks up speed as Billy gets Burn ready for battle and Juiz gets Spoil ready. This arc establishes the conclusion of the story by revealing that the Ark can only run for one more Loop.

8. Summer Arc (Chapters 57-67)

Near the end of the Winter Arc, Billy asks Tella to hook him up with Feng, who is going to Summer, and informs him that Under is seizing Unluck, by any means necessary. Then, as Andy, Fuuko, Shen, and Mui join UMA Summer’s quest in Taiwan, the Summer Arc begins. Over the arc, Shen’s history is also gradually exposed. It shows several spectacular fights with Feng before Shen and Mui ultimately overcome him.

9. Spring Arc (Chapters 68–93)

After Summer is vanquished, Fuuko finds herself in a precarious situation as the entire might of Winter has now been unleashed, which will kill most of the population. Tella offers her the option to join Under and prevent Winter from destroying Humanity, but doing so will require her to leave Andy and the Union. The conflict between The Union and Under comes to a head in the Spring Arc, with just one Season UMA left.

10. Ragnarok Arc (Chapters 94-132)

The final arc in the 100th Loop saga commences after all four season quests are completed. This arc features the much-awaited love confession of Andy to Fuuko but soon strikes them with Fuuko’s assassination by Ruin. According to Apocalypse, the world is out of balance because of the deaths of three of the four Season UMAs, and the sun will engulf the entire planet in three months. Thus, the last quest Ragnarok begins.

101st Loop Saga

Akira describes the final moments of the world as the still-alive Negators assemble around the Roundtable. As the 100th Earth is destroyed and the 101st Loop Saga commences, Akira wishes Fuuko could tell him a new story in which everyone triumphs.

1. Union Arc (Chapters 133–144)

Fuuko is revived in the Ragnarok arc and successfully loops to the 101st saga, determined to negate the Gods this time. She first prevents Akira from turning Unknown and then divulges her scheme to avert the horrors befalling the Negators. The primary focus of the Union Arc is Fuuko’s initial efforts to establish the “ultimate Union,” beginning with her rescue of Gina.

2. Negator War Arc (Chapters 145-153)

The Negator arc centers on the newly established Union’s attempts to avert a conflict to seize the Remember artifact and save the Negators who would form Under. Fuuko also locates Billy in this arc, ultimately defeating him in a quick-draw duel. After the Disc and the island are blown to smithereens, Fuuko finally finds Remember, and the would-be members of Under join Fuuko’s Union.

3. Unfeel Arc (Chapters 154-160)

With the Under issue subverted, Fuuko and the Union head to space to save Phil from his tragedy. After a long battle with aliens and their Queen at the space station, Fuuko’s mission succeeds. The group manages to successfully remove the Queen’s eggs from the pod and touch down in Hong Kong, bringing Phil and his mother to Earth.

4. Untruth Arc (Chapters 161-167)

In the Untruth Arc, Mei wants the Union to compete in a martial arts competition known as “Tenraisai” so that Shen won’t have to fight his master, Feng, to death. But in the end, Shen defeats Feng in the ring after their combat and does not end up hating him as Mei is not killed in this loop.

5. Unmove Arc (Chapters 168-172)

To avert the tragedy of his parents’ unintentional deaths, the Union infiltrates and takes over Chikara’s school in the Unmove Arc. Fuuko and the Union manage to stop the truck from running over his parents. However, Chikara still joins the Union against Fuuko’s wishes to stop a UMA threat.

6. Sick Arc (Chapters 173-183)

The Sick Arc deals with the recruitment of Rip and Latla by saving Leila from a Master Rule UMA, Sick. After Sick hits a hospital in Paris, Rip and Latla awaken their Negator abilities and aid in defeating Sick. Towards the end of the arc, Nico reveals the next step is recruiting Enjin so that his Unburn can allow them to fly to the Sun and save Andy.

7. Unburn Arc (Chapters 184-187)

Fuuko, Nico, Gina, and Rip travel to Unburn’s New York location in the Unburn Arc and find a well-known ramen eatery run by Enjin. Fuuko then uses a ramen-making competition to win Enjin over to their cause. But after the Third Master Rule, Change intercepts them, they set out in search of vital teammates; Kurusu, Backs, Tatiana, Top, and Julia.

8. Unjustice Arc (Chapters 189-190)

The last released arc of Unduead Unluck deals with the recruiting of Julia U. Stitia, Juiz’s reincarnation. They need her Unjustice to turn the tide against the Master Rules as the Apocalypse reveals to them that the next set of Quests involves two of them. Towards chapter 190, Fuuko wins 100 rounds of fencing against Julia and takes her to find the other four Negators revealed by Andy, starting with Top.