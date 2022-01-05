Anime fans wish director Hayao Miyazaki a happy birthday

Fans of anime and film took to Twitter to send their well wishes to Hayao Miyazaki. The legendary animator, director, and Studio Ghibli co-founder turned 81 today.

All the messages sent Miyazaki’s name trending on Twitter. Among the most popular tweets were messages wishing him a happy birthday from anime industry licensors and distributors like Crunchyroll, Toei, and GKIDS.

Happy birthday to masterful storyteller and artist, Hayao Miyazaki! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/62eEKiFkV6 — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) January 5, 2022

Nickelodeon Animation went the extra mile, celebrating the animator with a special illustration featuring iconic Nick characters as characters from the director’s own filmography. There are some cute and inventive nods in the illustration, like CatDogBus and a Garfield-looking Jiji. Appa, the flying sky bison from Avatar: The Last Airbender, is framed as Ghibli’s mascot, Totoro.

Sending a special birthday wish to #HayaoMiyazaki ✨



Thank you for the incredible films and stories that continue to inspire us!



Can you name all the @GhibliUSA references in this Nicktoons ode? pic.twitter.com/uVh0KmQnyO — Nickelodeon Animation (@NickAnimation) January 5, 2022

Others, like comic artists Chris Samnee and Michael Walsh, made their own fan art. Samnee drew the titular Porco Rosso while Walsh’s illustration depicts Ashitaka and his red elk Yakul from Princess Mononoke.

Happy birthday, and thanks for all the years of inspiration, to the amazing Hayao Miyazaki! pic.twitter.com/Cz83080FJb — CHRIS SAMNEE (@ChrisSamnee) January 5, 2022

Happy birthday Hayao Miyazaki, the greatest living storyteller. pic.twitter.com/bL7uS5lZUQ — Michael Walsh (@Mister_Walsh) January 5, 2022

Many also shared the director’s wisdom and humor in their favorite quotes.

"I would like to make a film to tell children it's good to be alive." — Hayao Miyazaki. pic.twitter.com/r7ck5zh7Tf — MUBI (@mubi) January 5, 2022

"The concept of portraying evil and then destroying it – I know this is considered mainstream, but I think it is rotten. This idea that whenever something evil happens someone particular can be blamed and punished for it, in life and in politics is hopeless."

– Hayao Miyazaki — Jacob Wren (@EverySongIveEve) January 5, 2022

Hayao Miyazaki's views on an AI animation demonstration:



"I strongly feel that this is an insult to life itself."



Happy birthday!https://t.co/x0ixYqZiOi — Cecilia Kang (@ceciliakang) January 5, 2022

My favorite is the director speaking to his cat during the filming of a documentary. “Look how carefree she looks,” he says as the white cat lays across his table. “You have no schedule.”

Happy Birthday Hayao Miyazaki ✨ The anime legend turns 81 today 🎂 What’s your favourite Ghibli film?



📷 #HayaoMiyazaki being jealous of his cat pic.twitter.com/lgUWbpEn4k — Dazed (@Dazed) January 5, 2022

Miyazaki recently ushered in the New Year with an illustration of a tiger from the zodiac. 2022 looks to be a big year for the director, as his next and likely final film, How To Live, inches closer to release.