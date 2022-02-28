Aniplex of America announced additional cast members in the ongoing English dub of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc today. Following the premiere of the second dubbed episode on Funimation and Crunchyroll yesterday, the regional subsidiary of Sony’s anime production company shared the casting for upcoming characters Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru.

The three wives of the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui (voiced by Final Fantasy XV’s Ray Chase) each parallel a member of the show’s main cast of teenage boys. The trio reprised their roles for the latest season, starring Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro, Aleks Le as Zeneitsu, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke. Erica Mendez as Makio, Emi Lo as Suma, and Anairis Quiñones as Hinatsuru join them as gender-bent dopplegangers.

Aniplex of America shared an animated announcement video on their social channels as well.

Mendez has voiced the beloved characters like Sailor Uranus in VIZ Media’s dub of Sailor Moon, Kumiko in Sound! Euphonium the Movie, and is perhaps best known as the English voice actor of Retsuko in Netflix’s Aggretsuko. Lo has voiced Heaven Official’s Blessing’s Ban Yue and Orient’s Tsugumi, while Quiñones has voiced Wonder Egg Priority’s Rika and will voice Rika in the forthcoming dub of Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

The three characters play a pivotal part in the fight against the Upper Rank Six demons, Daki and Gyutaro, antagonists who have yet to be cast.

The Entertainment District Arc first premiered in Dec. 2021, concluding in February. The English dub premiered on Feb. 20, adding new episodes to Funimation and Crunchyroll weekly.