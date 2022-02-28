‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ film announces English voice cast

Crunchyroll announced on Friday the English-language voice cast for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the movie’s dub. The film is based on Gege Akutami’s Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School manga releases in U.S. and Canadian theaters March 18 with screenings in both Japanese and English.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set up as a prequel to Sunghoo Park and Studio MAPPA’s serialized anime adaptation of Akutami’s follow-up manga, Jujutsu Kaisen. Following the success of the shonen manga and its adaptation, the earlier Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School was renamed Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Kayleigh McKee portrays Tokyo Jujutsu High School’s newest student, Yuta Okkotsu, who is haunted by his deceased girlfriend Rika Orimoto, voiced by Anairis Quiñones. McKee appears in the ongoing English dub of The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest as the series protagonist, Matthias, and is featured in Beastar’s dub as the voice of Pina. Quiñones, meanwhile, was featured in Wonder Egg Priority as the voice of former-junior idol Rika.

Joining the returning crew on the prequel production is a returning cast of the series’ recurring characters. Returning voice talent includes:

Allegra Clark as Maki Zen’in

Xander Mobus as Toge Inumaki

Matthew David Rudd as Panda

Kaiji Tang as Satoru Gojo

Lex Lang as Suguru Geto

Released in Japan Dec. 24, 2021, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has already seen massive success at Japan’s box office. Poised to become a global phenomenon, tickets for the U.S. theatrical run are on sale now. Canadian presales open tomorrow, March 1.