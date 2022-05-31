The Bleach anime will get its first new episodes in more than a decade, but and ahead of this fans will get their say on which episodes of the classic anime get screentime.

On the official website for the series fans can now vote for their top 13 episodes from the over 350-episode run of Bleach. The 13 episodes that receive the most votes will air on Tokyo MX and BS11 during July ahead of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War launching in October.

Each day fans can vote for 13 episodes until the voting period ends on June 14. This means you’ve got two weeks to have your say in what episodes get shown.

Following the abrupt end of Bleach’s original anime, Thousand-Year Blood War will pick up telling more of the story about Ichigo’s fight with Emperor Yhwach and the longtime conflict between the Shinigami and the Quincy.

Initially, this arc of the show was left out as interest in the show dwindled leading to its cancellation. Fortunately, as nostalgia does it brought back interest to Bleach and had finally led to fans getting a chance to see this story take place on the screen.

If you’re looking to relive the story of Bleach before the new series launched, all 366 episodes can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Now is a great time to relive the original series or watch it for the first time and you can do this in the most time-efficient way by skipping fillers. You can check out our filler guide for the series here.