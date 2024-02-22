‘Campfire Cooking In Another World’ season 2 release window, cast, plot, and more

The Isekai anime genre has certainly received its fair share of global recognition in recent years. Moreover, with major releases such as KonoSuba, Re: Zero, and Mushoku Tensei, it has slowly cemented its place subconsciously as one of the most sought-after anime subgenres around. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Campfire Cooking in Another World debuted to great success in 2023.

With no formal delays, anime lovers can now prepare to return to the fascinating world of Campfire Cooking in Another World for a second season. Following its unique blend of fantasy, cooking, and adventure, the first season evidently left more to be told. So while the excitement grows for what lies ahead, here’s what to expect from season 2 of one of the most exciting isekai manga adaptations of all time.

Campfire Cooking in Another World season 2’s plot

Campfire Cooking in Another World, as it is with most Isekai anime series, started off as a Japanese Light novel series, before getting its manga adaptation the following year. Since then, nine volumes have been collated, and one spinoff has been released. Season 1 of the anime ended on a lighter note. At the behest of Willem, Mukouda, and his friends begin a new adventure to Karelina, where they will learn about the dragons’ usefulness. Following the source material, season 2 will expose us to their adventure through Karelina, where they will face new challenges as they attempt to conquer the dungeon. Since the show frequently combines humorous moments with action-packed scenes during its travels, we can be certain that this mix will continue.

The release date for Campfire Cooking in Another World season 2

“Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill” Season 2 Announced pic.twitter.com/Oqg9XSZU0k — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) October 29, 2023

Season 2 of Campfire Cooking in Another World is currently still in the production stage. Official confirmation on the renewal and production came from studio MAPPA, however, so fans can rest easy that it’s on the way regardless of any hitches. However, not much is known about the release date, or any other important information. The first season launched in January 2023, so an early 2025 release date is a safe gamble for season 2.

It’s definitely a bit far, and most die-hard Isekai anime fans will agree. In the meantime, however, we can focus on other forthcoming Isekai, including: A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring, season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3.

The cast, production team, and other key information

While we await further details, we believe the majority of the cast will return as voice actors. Studio MAPPA is also likely to handle production rights after confirming that season 2 is on the way. Director Kiyoshi Matsuda is also believed to be engaged with directing. Evidently, all we have to do now is wait. Season 1 of Campfire Cooking in Another World is available to stream on Crunchyroll.