The trials and tribulations of young Denji have captivated fans since he first premiered on the pages of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga. After being executed by the Yakuza, Denji becomes the titular Chainsaw Man when his trusty devil dog, Pochita, gives his life to revive his owner.

Denji learns how to turn into a chainsaw hybrid and fight the devils that plague Tokyo. Currently, the anime adaptation has followed joining his fellow devil hunters, Aki’s deal with the Future Devil, and Denji’s revolting first kiss. Plans for the anime adaptation involve a feature film that will cover the Reze arc. But as far as the manga is concerned, Denji’s adventures are far beyond that.

When will Chainsaw Man chapter 153 be released?

According to Dexerto, like the anime adaptation, the Chainsaw Man manga has been on a bit of a hiatus. Last we encountered Denji, he was embroiled in yet another high-stakes fight — this time with Miri and the Spear Hybrid. After discovering that Denji could transform into a chainsaw hybrid in the inciting incident of the manga pages, other hybrids have come out of the woodwork. Enjoying utilizing his chainsaw powers, Denji is more than happy to combat his fellow hybrids.

Fans are already accustomed to a delay after chapter 151, which resulted in a two-week hiatus. However, now chapter 153 is closer than ever. Readers can expect the next Chainsaw Man chapter to be released on January 23. Make sure to check your local time zone to see exactly what time you can expect the continuation of the manga. The United States can expect Denji’s return at 10 am EST and 7 am PST. Other time zones are as follows:

3:00 pm BST

4:00 pm European Time

8:30 pm IST

11:00 pm Philippine Time

All we can say is bring it on, as we can’t get enough of this wild story.