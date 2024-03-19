‘Classroom of the Elite’ season 3 episode 12 release date and time, confirmed

Classroom of the Elite truly is the type of anime that gets better over time. Season 1 was good and quite entertaining. In the second season, we saw Lerche’s efforts materializing as they improved the animation even further. Now, in season 3, it is breaking down all possible barriers, with the animation better than ever and the story becoming more daring with each episode.

Recommended Videos

It might be an understatement to say that episode 11 was a rollercoaster of emotions. Katsuragi’s betrayal was arguably one of the most impactful moments in the season thus far, and to top it all off, episode 11 showed the baseball game between Class A and Class C that had us on the edge of our seats, to say the least. Truthfully, this was one of the best episodes of the season so far, and naturally, we crave more — especially with that last scene with Arisu and Koji tearing our hearts out.

That being said, we only have two more episodes before season 3 concludes, and while we may not be entirely prepared, nothing can quite satisfy us like the story finally wrapping up. With that in mind, here’s when episode 12 will be hitting our screens.

When is Classroom of the Elite episode 12 releasing?

via Crunchyroll

The upcoming episode of Classroom of the Elite will be available on Crunchyroll on Wednesday, Mar. 20. Currently, the title of the episode has not been announced, but it is expected to follow on from the events of last week’s episode. The episode is scheduled to be released at approximately 10:30 PM (JST), but it will become available on Crunchyroll a few hours later. Depending on your location, here are some of the release times for episode 12 of Classroom of the Elite:

10:00 AM, Pacific Time (PT)

12:00 PM, Central Time (CT)

1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

7:00 PM, British Summer Time (BST) or Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

8:00 PM, Central European Summer Time (CEST) or Central European Daylight Time (CEDT)

5:00 AM, Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) or Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

Obviously, we can’t know for sure what the course of events for episode 12 will be, but we can certainly speculate. The new episode will likely start by addressing the fallout and repercussions of the Event Selection Exam, leading into the final challenges before the last episode of the season. A confrontation between Kiyotaka and Sakayanagi is also imminent, especially considering Class 1-C’s defeat in the Selection exam, and, of course, the impending consequences of Tsukishiro’s interference in the exam are likely to unfold soon. We’re in for quite a ride.