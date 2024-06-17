‘Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture’ release date confirmed

What happens when you pull the main hero out of a story? I know things won’t be the same anymore. Yet, here we are, stepping into the aftermath of Lelouch’s grand chess game in Code Geass.

Recommended Videos

To catch everyone up, Code Geass centered around Lelouch Lamperouge, a prince in disguise who was gifted with the power of Geass. This ability allowed him to command anyone to do whatever he wished – handy if you’re trying to dismantle and rebuild a society.

His journey was marked by strategic genius, moral conundrums, and ultimately a sacrifice that reshaped the world. His plan, dubbed the Zero Requiem, was his final, dramatic bow—an ending that left fans reeling and debating for years.

If it wasn't confirmed before, people have made it clear that Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is a follow-up to the film continuity, 5 years after Resurrection. Most of the cast are new, but there are a few returning characters, with the trailer showing Cornelia. pic.twitter.com/V9AzAm7PC7 — Mecha Girl Of The Day* (@MechaGirlOTD) May 16, 2024

The Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is a 12-episode series that takes us on a new adventure, set after the events of the original show, with fresh faces and familiar mecha action. The story follows the Nameless Mercenaries—two brothers, Roze and Ash. Roze is the brain, a tactician whose cunning could rival Lelouch’s, while Ash is a Knightmare pilot and handles the brawn. These brothers join forces with rebel groups in Hokkaido, aiming to liberate the region from Neo-Britannian control and rescue Empress Sakuya. Their mission threads through political intrigue and the dark thrill of rebellion—elements that Code Geass fans will find deliciously familiar.

For those who’ve been pacing the floor, checking the calendar, and occasionally glaring at the clock, you don’t have to wait any longer. Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture is set to grace our screens on June 21, 2024. The series will also be streaming internationally through Disney’s affiliates like Star in certain regions, and for the Hulu-huggers in the United States, you’ll likely find it there.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy