Crunchyroll spring 2022 simuldub lineup announced

Crunchyroll has announced their official Spring 2022 simuldub lineup, listing current anime favorites such as Spy x Family, Tomodachi Game, and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-.

The anime streaming service announced the news on its official website, listing all the 25 titles that will be given full dubs in English and other languages like Spanish, French, and German. Crunchyroll also told fans to keep an eye out for a list of dubbing cast and crew revels in the future. At the moment, Crunchyroll has revealed the English cast and crew of the newly released anime Spy x Family‘s dub, which will premier Saturday, April 16. They are as follows:

Alex Organ (Fairytale) as Loid Forger

Natalie Van Sistine (Attack on Titan) as Yor Forger

Megan Shipman (Fruits Basket) as Anya Forger

Here is the list of anime titles listed in the Spring 2022 lineup alongside the list of languages that the show will be dubbed in.