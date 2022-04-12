Crunchyroll spring 2022 simuldub lineup announced
Crunchyroll has announced their official Spring 2022 simuldub lineup, listing current anime favorites such as Spy x Family, Tomodachi Game, and Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-.
The anime streaming service announced the news on its official website, listing all the 25 titles that will be given full dubs in English and other languages like Spanish, French, and German. Crunchyroll also told fans to keep an eye out for a list of dubbing cast and crew revels in the future. At the moment, Crunchyroll has revealed the English cast and crew of the newly released anime Spy x Family‘s dub, which will premier Saturday, April 16. They are as follows:
- Alex Organ (Fairytale) as Loid Forger
- Natalie Van Sistine (Attack on Titan) as Yor Forger
- Megan Shipman (Fruits Basket) as Anya Forger
Here is the list of anime titles listed in the Spring 2022 lineup alongside the list of languages that the show will be dubbed in.
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 – English
- Estab Life: Great Escape – English
- Aharen-san wa Hakarenai – English and Latin American Spanish
- Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It r=1-sinθ – English, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese
- Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 – English
- Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs – English, German, and French
- Tomodachi Game – English, French, and Russian
- The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Russian
- The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French and German
- Skeleton Knight in Another World – English and German
- The Dawn of the Witch – English, Brazilian Portuguese, German and French
- Heroines Run the Show – English
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- – English, Latin American Spanish, German, French and Brazilian Portuguese
- Date A Live IV – English, Latin American Spanish and French
- Love After World Domination – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and French
- Spy x Family – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Russian
- Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German and Russian
- Aoashi – English and Brazilian Portuguese
- Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 – English, Latin American Spanish and Russian
- AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline – English
- A Couple of Cuckoos – English, German, French, Latin American Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese
- Shin Ikki Tousen – English, German, Russian
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride OAD #2 – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German and Russian
- Requiem of the Rose King – English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and French