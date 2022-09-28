‘Cyberpunk’ fans ask the series’ most important question: Does David make love with the Sandevistan?

The showrunner for the acclaimed Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is signal-boosting a very important question posed by a fan of the show.

It’s not the existential dilemmas that cybernetic enhancements might bring to the human experience, nor the show’s nuanced critique of class disparity that is at issue. Rather it was one fan’s hypothetical about whether protagonist David Martinez uses said enhancements — specifically the Sandevistan — during sex.

“Asking the important questions,” wrote Rafal Jaki, Cyberpunk: Edgerunner‘s executive producer, in a Twitter post while sharing the hilarious fan question from Reddit.

Asking the important questions pic.twitter.com/0gDT4BJKXR — Rafal Jaki (@GwentBro) September 28, 2022

In case you’re not familiar with the world of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the associated video game Cyberpunk 2077, Sandevistan is the Operating System that people use in Night City that can not only enhance a person’s abilities but affect their perception of the world around them. Specifically, the technology that is attached to various portions of the user’s nervous system and accompanying organs, can have the effect of slowing down time.

Frankly, we’d be surprised if copulation wasn’t intended as the main reason for Sandevistan being created in the first place, let alone an off-label activity. However, in the Cyberpunk game and show, it is frequently used in the context of one-on-one battles.

The first season of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners currently holds the rare distinction of having a perfect critical rating of 100 percent on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. That high critical acclaim was matched by the show’s popularity on Netflix when it cracked the streaming service’s top 10.