Do we know who the traitor is in ‘Tokyo Revengers?’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for season 3 of Tokyo Revengers, as well as the manga.

Tokyo Revengers is back for some more chaos with its third animated season and it landed with a bang. If you thought that this installment was going to start off easy, you were dead wrong, as episode 1 has already provided us with enough content to chew on.

Most notably, the season 3 premiere revealed that there is a traitor among the Tokyo Manji gang members, to the surprise of many viewers. Of course, this bomb drop opens the door to fan theories, as folks now try to put the scattered puzzle pieces together and figure out who sold the gang out to Tenjiku. But while theorizing can easily be one of the most fun aspects of fandom activity, not everyone can handle the curiosity.

If you’re reading this, I have to assume you’re one of those fans, who simply cannot wait to find out who the traitor is. That’s understandable. There is a long way to go before the anime uncovers this mystery, and the urge to know is stronger than your desire to be surprised. Luckily for you, because the manga is already finished, we can use it to find the answers to all questions.

Who is the traitor in Tokyo Revengers?

Image via Liden Films

The traitor in Tokyo Revengers is none other than Yasuhiro Muto, the Fifth Division Captain of the Tokyo Manji gang. Did you suspect him? No? In all honesty, the big reveal would’ve been a lot more impactful if the traitor ended up being one of the main characters, but well, it is what it is. Once you understand exactly what Muto’s history with Izana Kurokawa is, though, his betrayal doesn’t seem odd.

Muto and Izana met during their time incarcerated and together created the S-62 Generation. Because Muto was released from prison before Izana, though, he sought out other gangs, thus becoming a member of the Tokyo Manji gang. Once he got word that Izana had been freed, Muto reconnected with him and helped him build up a new criminal group, Tenjiku.

Instead of simply ditching Tokyo Manji, though, Muto remained in its ranks in order to feed intel to Izana. This, of course, led to the betrayal we’ve all become aware of in season 3, episode 1. As it turns out, we never quite know someone until we understand their past.

The first two seasons of Tokyo Revengers are fully available on streaming, and season 3 will continue with new episodes released weekly.