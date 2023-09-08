Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers series leaves no action or sci-fi fan indifferent. As a result of that, both the manga and its anime adaptation have increased in popularity over the past few years, as more folks discover and get sucked into the story.

Considered by many to be one of the best anime releases of 2021, this gritty anime has everything one could ask for for an entertaining time, from time travel and crime to tragedy. Undoubtedly thanks to its enticing premise, Tokyo Revengers is a must-watch for anime enthusiasts, but that task can be made difficult when you don’t quite know how to get started. For many years, Crunchyroll was the go-to platform for anime streaming, but nowadays, even big corporations like Disney want a piece of this cake.

In this day and age, a variety of anime series can be found on all kinds of streaming platforms, but what about Tokyo Revengers?

Is Tokyo Revengers on Disney Plus?

Image via Kodansha

The most straightforward answer to this question is that it depends on where you live. The first season of Tokyo Revengers was only licensed for distribution by Muse Communication in Asia and by Crunchyroll outside of it, which means that Disney Plus doesn’t have streaming rights to the first batch of episodes.

Later, Disney Platform Distribution acquired the rights for season two and made it available for streaming on Disney Plus in several countries, such as the U.K., Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. That said, fans based in the U.S. will not find Tokyo Revengers season two on Disney Plus, but on another Disney-owned streaming platform — Hulu. This will also be the case for the anime’s upcoming (and much-anticipated) third season.