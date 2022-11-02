Does Denji end up with Power in ‘Chainsaw Man?’

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Chainsaw Man anime and manga.

Chainsaw Man continues to keep viewers engaged, with every new episode delivering amazing action mixed in with extremely comedic scenes.

As the story progresses, so do the characters and their relationships. Power and Denji in particular are seen growing closer in episode four, and it seems like this will continue over the series. Their dynamic is already compelling enough, but viewers are starting to question if something more will happen between the pair. To find out the answer, keep reading, but beware—spoilers ahead.

Do Power and Denji end up together?

The Chainsaw Man manga is far from being over at this point, so we still don’t know if the protagonist ends up with anyone, let alone with whom. As for Denji and Power, despite their deep bond, the two never get into a relationship.

These characters’ dynamic is extremely interesting to watch, as they grow from being reluctant work partners, to roommates, to close friends — who still bicker constantly, but that’s part of the deal. Denji and Power are sometimes described as forming more of a sibling relationship, as they don’t feel any type of romantic or sexual attraction toward each other. This is particularly refreshing to see between a male and a female character, especially when the two share so many moments of affection and closeness.

Yes, it’s true that at the beginning of the series, Denji is very infatuated with the idea of getting to second base with Power, but being the hormonal teenager he is — and having no previous contact with a girl in his life — that’s not too surprising. The boy is so starved for affection and physical touch that he would jump at the opportunity of touching literally any girl that gave him the time of day. As repayment for saving her cat and defeating the Bat Devil, Power allows him to touch her chest briefly, but nothing stems from that interaction, and the two move on.

Later on in the manga, after the Fiend is traumatized by the Darkness Devil, the pair grows closer than ever, with Denji caring for an extremely scared, clingy, and paranoid Power. This includes refusing to accompany Makima on a trip in order to stay with Power, allowing her to sleep next to him, and even showering with her due to her fear of being alone. During this time, Denji realizes that the bond he shares with the Fiend has become purely platonic, and elicits nothing else from him.

During the Control Devi arc, we, unfortunately, reach the conclusion of Power’s story, where the two characters share a final moment of deep affection, as Power makes Denji promise to find her reincarnation and befriend her again, before sacrificing herself to save him. If nothing else, this allows us to confirm that Denji will not end up with Power in Chainsaw Man.

Nevertheless, these characters’ friendship progression is definitely worth watching, so don’t miss out on any new episodes. Chainsaw Man is currently being aired every Tuesday on Crunchyroll.