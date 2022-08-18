The following article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

The newest film in the Dragon Ball franchise is almost here with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero set to release on August 19. The film sees Gohan and Piccolo fight against the rebuilt Red Ribbon Army after their demise at the hands of Son Goku during the events of the original Dragon Ball series.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero makes many references to the original anime that fans know and love, and hits many beats that will warm the hearts of any Dragon Ball fan. But does the film have a bonus scene? Let’s talk about the end of the film, and whether or not there is anything extra after the credits.

Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have a post-credits scene?

The ending of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero sees Gohan and Piccolo along with the rest of the heroes defeat the evil Red Ribbon Army and the newly created Cell Max. While they fought the abomination, Pan finally learned how to fly. Meanwhile, Gohan managed to tap into his latent energy and transform into what might be his final form, Gohan Beast.

Cell Max was powerless against this extremely powerful new form of Gohan, who used a Special Beam Cannon to destroy the android. With Cell Max gone, the heroes left the decimated Red Ribbon facility and went back to their lives. As the credits roll, alongside the names of all the talented individuals who worked on the film, are beautiful pieces of art depicting scenes from the film.

Be sure to stay until after the credits because there is indeed more footage. Continuing a scene from earlier in the film, Beerus, Whis, Broly, Cheelai, and Lemo watched as Goku and Vegeta sparred. The post-credits scene starts with the pair of fighters exhausted and barely able to move after spending most of the film fighting each other without going Super Saiyan. Finally, Vegeta slowly punches Goku, knocking him over, and Goku declares Vegeta the winner.

This is not the only time Vegeta has defeated Goku in the Dragon Ball franchise, but it is nice to see that they are essentially equal in power level at their base forms. Before they started fighting, Vegeta was meditating in an attempt to be more like Jiren as he tried to exert further control over his own body, releasing tension with every move rather than starting tense. That may be why he managed to barely edge out Goku.

This post-credits scene may have been the most fan service a Dragon Ball post-credits scene could have been, living up to how the greatness of the film as a whole. Hopefully, there is some kind of sequel to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, if only to see more of Gohan Beast in action. However, since Broly was training with Goku and Vegeta, it’s very likely that we’ll get something of the sort in the future.