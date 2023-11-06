Does Zeke die in ‘Attack on Titan?’

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for Attack on Titan Final Season.



If it’s one thing an Ackerman can do, it’s fight. As a result of this, they’re known to hold some serious grudges too. In the emotional, final episode of Attack On Titan, the anime brought an end to one of the thorns in a particular Ackerman’s side.

After a long decade of laughs, tears, deaths, and fear, otaku around the world unanimously said goodbye to the wonderfully complex Attack On Titan characters. Since the series’ first episode in 2013, many twists and turns led up to the final moments that rocked the anime sphere. However, while the acclaimed series is no more, it successfully tied up some loose ends, including a long-standing beef between two of the series’ primary characters.

The Beast Titan

Of all the Titans in the anime, The Beast Titan proved to be the most frustrating for the Scout Regiment. Having been introduced in the first episode of season 2, he was quickly seen as a major problem. One of the reasons for this is that he could speak while in Titan form. This made him one of the most frightening characters, as his unique ability was unseen before then. However, lurking deep inside the Beast Titan was its handler: Zeke Jaeger. Over the course of the anime, Zeke, as the Beast Titan, successfully killed many Survey Corps members.

Levi and Zeke: Their first fight

The first time Zeke and Levi clashed was in season 3, episode 54. However, this could hardly be considered a fight, as Levi’s Ackerman blood proved mighty, and he dealt some serious blows to the Beast Titan. Before their fight, Zeke had made it clear that he had heard about Levi’s overwhelming strength, but remained cocky nonetheless. Evidently, it came as a major shock when Levi charged at Zeke’s towering Titan frame, delivering precise slashes all across his skin, as well as taking his eyes and legs out. In the bloody scene, Levi slices through the Titan’s skin as if it were paper. This remains one of the most outstanding moments of the series, as their juxtaposing sizes worked in the stealthy Levi’s favor.

However, while Levi was able to penetrate the Beast’s nape and separate from his Titan casing, a swift intervention from Pieck’s Cart Titan managed to save Zeke from his end. Nonetheless, the pair would meet again the following season, for yet another showdown.

Round 2

Season 4, Episode 6 was the next time the Ackerman and his dreaded foe would meet again. Once again, Zeke showed off a cockiness that would ultimately lead to his downfall. During the invasion of Marley, Eren’s Attack Titan was in a heated brawl with the Warhammer Titan. On the flip side, the Scouts were toe-to-toe with the Beast, Cart, and Jaw Titans. Levi’s swift marksmanship evidently proved successful yet again, taking Zeke down in record time, and much to the dismay of the Marleyans. Although he was in enemy territory, Levi did not waiver, taking his time in analyzing the situation and coming out on top. Clearly, both characters held a serious grudge against one another, but Levi’s vicious rage trumped Zeke’s vengeful pride.

Round 3: A showdown in the woods

As the finale drew nearer, Levi and Zeke had yet another showdown. This time, however, Levi’s will was greatly tested. A fearful Zeke, who had already realized he was no match for the captain, turned Levi’s comrades into mindless titans in an attempt to slow him down. However, a determined Levi, although hesitant, took the lives of his own men and charged towards a fleeing Zeke. Once again, the Beast’s skills were no match for Levi Ackerman, and he was brutally beaten. However, his life was spared, until the long-awaited finale.

The Finale: Does Zeke die in the AOT finale?

In the last episode of the anime, titled, Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2, Zeke and Levi met for the final time, albeit briefly. Their rivalry came to a swift end, as Levi finally made good on his promise to kill The Beast Titan. However, the bittersweet end has been a little polarizing. This is mainly because Zeke sacrificed himself to be killed by Levi, presenting himself as a sheep to be slaughtered. After his horrible atrocities, Zeke sought atonement, declaring that he did not see it fit to remain in the world any longer. Moments later, Levi swooped in, slicing Zeke’s head clean off. Thus, their longtime clash came to an abrupt end, and the Rumbling was brought to a halt.