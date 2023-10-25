Every ‘Spy x Family’ ending song so far

The anime adaptation of Spy x Family only began in 2022 and it’s already one of our favorites here at We Got This Covered. With only two seasons (so far) the show impresses us time after time with its great characters, humor, and, of course, music.

Like any anime worth its salt, Spy x Family has great opening and ending songs we can’t help but hum along to in every episode. Not only are the songs great, but the animated sequences are beautiful as well; it’s honestly hard to justify skipping them, no matter how excited we are for the next episode.

The songs in Spy x Family tend to lyrically tie in with the events of the show, which makes us like them even more. So far, the anime has had three ending songs throughout its two seasons. Here they are in order of first appearance.

Ending 1: “Comedy” by Gen Hoshino

“Comedy” is Spy x Family’s first ending and arguably the most popular. The song’s cheerful lyrics about how ordinary mundane moments spent with a loved one can fill one’s days with laughter fit well with the tone of the anime. The artist responsible for the track, singer and actor Gen Hoshino, is a great choice for an anime featuring a fake marriage; he starred in the live-action series The Full-Time Wife Escapist where his character enters a contract marriage. In 2021, Hoshino would later marry his love interest from the show, actress Yui Aragaki, in real life. Who knows if such a fate is in store for the Forgers, but we can hope!

Ending 2: “Color” by Yama

The anime’s second ending premiered later in the first season. The song “Color” is a song about making the most out of even the bad times in life and how life is made up of various colors, both good and bad. “Color” is sung by the anonymous artist Yama who has yet to reveal their name or gender as they wish for their music to be the main focus.

Ending 3: “Finishing Strike” by Vaundy (feat. Cory Wong)

The ending for Spy x Family’s second season, as well as the third ending overall, is “Finishing Strike.” The song is about hoping for a future with a loved one despite finding yourself on two different and dangerous paths (sounds a lot like a certain fake couple we know). The singer behind “Finishing Strike,” Vaundy, began his career in 2019 as an independent artist and his music quickly took off. His debut album charted at number 5 on the Oricon Albums Chart and he’s performed songs for Chainsaw Man and One Piece Film: Red.