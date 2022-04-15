Star Wars: Visions was a project that broke new ground, being the property’s first foray into anime and allowing its creatives to play around in their own Star Wars universes where the canon was but a suggestion.

The nine-episode anthology ultimately pulled it off, garnering some particularly high ratings from critics, praise from all sectors of the Star Wars fanbase, and even the approval of Mark Hamill himself. It would be no surprise, then, for Disney Plus to follow up on the success of Visions with a second batch of episodes, and according to Cinelinx.com, we could very well be seeing season two as early as later this year.

With additional rumors suggesting that some of these upcoming episodes could be follow-ups to a number of the nine episodes we started with, fans have taken to Reddit to discuss the possibility of a second season, with the thread consisting of an overwhelming amount of hope for the rumors to be true. Even those who weren’t particularly fond of the Japanese-style animation admitted that the project pushed the Star Wars IP into a creative new direction, a feat that many may feel was long overdue.

The rumors have yet to receive confirmation, something that may very well change with Star Wars Celebration 2022 on the horizon, where the stage would be perfectly set for such a reveal. But with the resounding bulk of positive feedback that Disney Plus got for the show, it would be quite a surprise if we saw the streaming service shelve Star Wars: Visions for good.

Star Wars: Visions is available to stream on Disney Plus.