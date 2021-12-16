FILA made ‘Dragon Ball Super’ sneakers that you’ll actually want to wear

Toei Animation and FILA have come together in a super new collaboration. Just days after a new visual dropped for the series’ next movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the legendary anime studio and South Korean sportswear brand have unveiled a new line of Dragon Ball Super sneakers.

First announced at New York Comic Con in October, the line of Dragon Ball Super-inspired kicks will launch with a total of seven shoes based on the series’ iconic character designs. While we got an in-person look at the Vegeta and Trunks sneakers at Funimation’s NYCC booth, pictures of the line now include designs for Goku, Goku Black, Golden Frieza, Beerus, and Super Shenron as well. The designs are being used on FILA’s Original Fitness, F-13, and FILA Renno style shoes.

You can see all the detail that’s gone into translating mangaka Akira Toriyama’s shonen character designs into sneaker form, including each character’s unique box art, below.

Besides the color, the only unique Dragon Ball branding on each shoe is the small heel logo on each model, so it’s likely that the new line will appeal to non-fans that enjoy the unique color combinations as well.

The Dragon Ball Super line of FILA sneakers will be available in stores and online at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Footaction on Dec. 21 and come in men’s and kids sizing. The Original Fitness men’s sneakers will retail at $75, FILA F-13’s at $80, and Renno’s at $100. The kids’ versions are $10 less.

Meanwhile, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to premiere in 2022.