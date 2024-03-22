Hallucigenia in ‘Attack on Titan,’ explained

In the expansive and intricate universe of Attack on Titan, there are numerous mysteries and enigmatic creatures that captivate the imagination. However, the origin of the Titans often stands out.

Recommended Videos

As the explosive anime unfolds, the nature and background of these colossal beings are slowly revealed. Nonetheless, it isn’t until the series finale that the fundamental question of why Titans exist is ultimately addressed. As a result, this marked the resolution of one of anime’s most enduring puzzles. Let’s delve into the fascinating lore and significance of the Hallucigenia in Attack on Titan.

What is the Hallucigenia?

Hallucigenia, also known as the Origin of All Living Matter, is a mysterious insect-like anomaly. This being has the power to dramatically affect living organisms within its vicinity. It makes its appearance in the Attack on Titan manga, introduced as a creature residing within the mysterious paths that connect all Eldians. These paths are integral to the overarching plot of the series, serving as a conduit for communication and transportation between Eldians, as well as housing the collective memories of the Eldian people.

The anomaly is first shown in the series during the War for Paradis arc. After Gabi shoots Eren’s head off with an anti-titan rifle, Hallucigenia stretches out of Eren’s body and makes contact with Zeke. It immediately sends the brothers’ consciousnesses into the paths, where they meet the very first Founding Titan, Ymir Fritz. There, Eren learns about the origin of the Titans and the crucial role of the Hallucigenia in it, becoming a pivotal moment in Attack On Titan’s storyline filled with plot twists.

The origin of Titans

In the flashback depicting the Founder Ymir’s life, she plunges into a deep well within a colossal tree. Inside, she encounters a luminous spinal creature (Hallucigenia) that merges with her, transforming her into the Founding Titan. In the series finale, Zeke explains to Armin the existence of a primordial life form that endured and proliferated, ultimately giving rise to life as we perceive it. This entity later fused with Ymir, and subsequently, during Gabi Braun’s near-fatal encounter with Eren, the Hallucigenia materialized to preserve Eren’s life, transmuting him into the Doomsday Titan.

The significance and influence of the Hallucigenia in Attack On Titan

In reality, the Hallucigenia is a well-known worm recognized for its unique spinal-like structure. This distinctive form inspired the terrifying appearance of Eren’s Doomsday Titan in Attack on Titan. Altogether, the Hallucigenia represents the inherent complexities and interconnectedness of the Attack on Titan universe.

Throughout the series, the Hallucigenia exerts a profound influence on key characters and plot developments. It is through encounters with the Hallucigenia within the paths, that characters such as Eren and Zeke Yaeger gain crucial insights into the true nature of their existence and the history of the world. The hallucinatory visions induced by the creature challenge characters to confront their deepest fears, desires, and regrets, ultimately shaping their actions and motivations.