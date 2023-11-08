Here’s the best way to watch the ‘Beyblade’ series in order

Those of us who grew up in the ’00s know Beyblade all too well. The series was a hit and the fond memories of watching the action play out on TV accompany us until this very day.

Of course, it all started as a way to promote spinning top sales, but the truth is that it worked. Beyblades quickly became every child’s favorite toy, which speaks volumes about the success of Takao Aoki’s 1999 manga and anime franchise. Full of entertaining battle scenes, Beyblade managed to conquer a dedicated following of fans, withstanding the test of time to maintain its position as one of the most well-liked series out there.

If you want proof of the franchise’s success, just look at how it has evolved and expanded over time. In this day and age, Beyblade is still talked about, catching the eye of new folks with each anime spin-off, game, manga, or movie that comes out. In case you don’t know, there’s also a live-action film in the works, which is sure to gather more attention.

Because the Beyblade anime franchise continues to grow, it can be difficult for new fans to know how to get through all the content available. Don’t worry, that’s completely understandable, and luckily for you, here you can find all of Beyblade‘s animated installments, organized by series and in order of release.

How to watch Beyblade in order

The Beyblade franchise is currently divided into four different series, each with its own seasons, movies, specials, and protagonists. If you want to enjoy the franchise to the fullest, it’s best that you watch it all in release order, like so:

The main Beyblade series

Beyblade (2001)

Beyblade V-Force (2002)

Beyblade: Fierce Battle movie (2002)

Beyblade G-Revolution (2003)

The Beyblade: Metal Saga

Beyblade: Metal Fusion (2009-10)

Beyblade: Metal Masters (2010-11)

Metal Fight Beyblade vs the Sun: Sol Blaze, the Scorching Hot Invader movie (2010)

Beyblade: Metal Fury (2011-12)

Beyblade: Shogun Steel (2012)

Beyblade: Shogun Steel specials (2012)

The Beyblade Burst series

Beyblade Burst (2016-17)

Beyblade Burst Evolution (2017-18)

Beyblade Burst Turbo (2018-19)

Beyblade Burst Rise (2019-20)

Beyblade Burst Surge (2020-21)

Beyblade Burst QuadDrive (2021-22)

Beyblade Burst QuadStrike (2023)

The Beyblade X series

Beyblade X (2023-present)

The BeyWheelz spin-off series

Once you’re done with Beyblade, you may want to check out its spin-off series, BeyWheelz. This anime is set in the same universe, naturally, but has its own continuity. To enjoy this spin-off series properly, you’ll want to watch it in the following order:

BeyWheelz (2012)

BeyWarriors: BeyRaiderz (2014)

BeyWarriors: Cyborg (2014-15)

Beyblade is a big franchise to take on, I get it, but don’t let this hold you back. Once you get started, I can guarantee that you’ll want nothing more than to keep going.