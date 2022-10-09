The release of the highly anticipated anime series Chainsaw Man is but a few days away, and fans are stoked. What started as a series in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2018 is now going to leap off the page and become a part of cartoon history. Be forewarned, this is no children’s cartoon with cute little bunny rabbits chewing on carrots and slinging one-liners.

If there’s a bunny rabbit in an episode of Chainsaw Man, it most likely gets its head chopped off in the goriest way. It’s shonen manga but with horror that might make a few of those young guys have bad dreams at night. The writer and illustrator, Tatsuki Fujimoto, has a wild taste for not only blood and guts and anything that explores the most disgusting sides of being half human, half demon. Following the life of Denji, Fujimoto is going to have a spectacular time bringing his fan-favorite story to life.

Who is Denji?

Denji’s life was set in motion as a young man when his father passed away, and the poor sod left his son in debt to the Yakuza. What a guy! They don’t take that kind of thing lightly. Denji has had to do some really shady things to repay the money he now owes, one of which was selling a testicle just to show the kind of life Denji was reduced to living.

That life came with a shed and no food, so he had very little to complain about. His best friend is a dog-like creature with a chainsaw coming out of its face. Together, they can chop wood, or they can hunt devils and collect the bounty. Welcome to the world of dog and the bounty hunter. Although the stakes are higher for them because it involves the act of killing the deadliest creatures in their universe and possibly dying, they have a special power that they share.

How did Denji get his powers?

Denji’s dog was actually the original Chainsaw Man who was known as the Chainsaw Devil. He’s been killed many times only to come back and fight some more. One day, he wanted to have a simple, somewhat-normal life, so he went into a contract with Denji and became his heart. Now, Denji is a hybrid devil and human who only needs to pull the chord in his chest to bring out the deadly chainsaw side of himself. He’s a deadly force to be reckoned with, and that’s what makes the anime series so exciting for fans. The best part about it is that they won’t only be reading about it anymore, but watching it in pure anime form.

Chainsaw Man releases on Oct. 11, which you can watch on Crunchyroll.