How many episodes of ‘Chainsaw Man’ will there be?

Chainsaw Man just had its anime debut with an episode just as full of emotion as it was of blood. The series is already shaping up to become a success with fans getting exactly everything they hoped for from the premiere episode. The anime is an adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s acclaimed manga, which began its Japanese serialization in 2018.

The studio responsible for animating Chainsaw Man is MAPPA, famously known for also delivering to us popular anime like Yuri!!! on Ice, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Attack on Titan: The Final Season. Suffice to say that the studio did not disappoint. Chainsaw Man‘s animation is being wildly praised by fans, and its opening theme alone has already gathered millions of views on YouTube.

Denji’s story about becoming a hybrid Chainsaw Devil and his recruitment by the Public Safety is honestly unhinged, but nonetheless a gripping one. Those who appreciate good fighting sequences and gore are begging for more, and while we’d love for Chainsaw Man to last forever, so how long does it last?

How many episodes can fans expect from the anime?

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

Right now, only 12 episodes have been confirmed for Chainsaw Man‘s first anime season. It’s possible that more episodes will be released in the future, but without a season two announcement, 12 is all that viewers can expect for now. Even if a second season never comes—which is unlikely due to the anime’s immense popularity—OVA specials and movies are always a possibility, so fans should be on the lookout for that.

Season one of Chainsaw Man will be aired weekly in Japan, and all episodes will be simulcast for global audiences on Crunchyroll.