How old is Fukuzawa in ‘Bungo Stray Dogs?’

The manga Bungo Stray Dogs was first published in 2012 and the anime (which we adored last season) began in 2016. In that time, we’ve gotten to know the majority of the Armed Detective Agency very well but its president, Yukichi Fukuzawa remains mysterious.

The Armed Detective Agency is an investigation agency that takes on cases too dangerous for police to tackle, but it’s also a place where misfits, orphans, and outcasts find refuge in each other: Hence the show’s title. Fukuzawa is the leader of these talented outsiders, but he’s often absent for episodes at a time. If you’re not paying attention, it’s easy to miss his presence entirely; so it comes as no surprise you might have missed his age as well.

Most of Fukuzawa’s subordinates are young adults in their twenties but some viewers might be surprised to learn the leader of the Armed Detective Agency is a few decades older than most of his employees.

Yukichi Fukuzawa’s age in Bungo Stray Dogs

Don’t let his gray hair fool you: Fukuzawa is only 45 years old. In my eyes, the way Fukuzawa is drawn makes his age ambiguous — he basically looks the same age as his employees if not for a couple of eye wrinkles — and I was surprised to see several forum discussions online about his age.

Some BSD fans think 45 seems too young for Fukuzawa while others find it to be too old. Personally, I love seeing characters who aren’t just in their teens or early twenties in anime and I think Fukuzawa’s age makes sense for his character. I hope I’m nearly as accomplished when I’m 45.

